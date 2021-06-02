Every conversation these days seems to turn to the various ways we are moving back to “normal” after 15 months under siege by the global pandemic.
More than 75% of Vermonters have been vaccinated. The number needs to be even higher to push the reopening schedule even closer.
But that’s not the point of this editorial (although, get the vaccine if you haven’t already).
For more than a year now, this newspaper has forfeited a page to national or international news to fill space created because our calendar of events was reduced to near-nothing. But now, as Vermont takes the bold steps toward getting its population vaccinated, we see the very concerted push by venues to schedule events. Bringing news of our state’s culture is not to be underestimated. We have missed what a full calendar can provide.
In this space, we have commended the arts community for its resilience in making exhibits and performances available remotely — even in the darkest hours of the pandemic. There have even been performances based on struggles caused by the pandemic.
Arts Editor Jim Lowe has done an amazing job throughout COVID’s somber days to point out where Vermonters have been able to rise above fear and frustration to keep the pulse of the arts scene alive.
Now, with the data looking good and the governor’s administration’s apt response toward re-opening our state to more public events, we find ourselves in a critical Act III, if you will indulge the reference.
When the curtain went up on the global pandemic, we all found ourselves confused by the drama of self-isolation. We moved on to various levels of conflict and consternation. Finally we found ourselves grasping at any kind of hope and gratification.
Which brings us to June 2021. The third act.
The narrative, still being written, will be determined in large part by what happens next. As is the makeup of any good story.
We can buy tickets and make decisions as though the pandemic never happened. But it did, and its ripples are still playing out. We need to be smart so that — in the end — we face “happily ever after” and not some Shakespearean tragedy, with blunt lessons about indifference, selfishness and death.
There are three things to consider at this moment in time.
First, many venues that have been working hard to stay relevant throughout the pandemic — with innovative programming with no ability for in-person audiences — need your support. Sure, buy the ticket, but also make the donation. Show that you support the work being done by your favorite arts organization above and beyond. They have worked hard for you, and now that they are putting together a fuller schedule, they need your support in spirit, word of mouth and financially.
Second, consider that as much as we want to believe we are slipping back to normal, we are not. America is not likely going to reach herd immunity with regard to vaccinations. That means even under the best circumstances, your experience at an event is going to include masks and social distancing of one kind or another. Be mindful that arts organizations want you to be an active part of their work, but they also need you to be safe. That will inevitably lead to some frustrations. The spotlight remains on COVID, as much as we hate the fact it is a scene-stealer every time.
Lastly, we would remind everyone that the best art — the best stories, songs, poems, paintings — come from a struggle. We all have struggled through COVID, but artists are unique in the methods in which they express themselves. You will, inevitably, be intrigued by the art you will encounter in the coming months. And despite the distance we all have been subject to, there is a good chance that you will be able to relate to the art in a way that maybe you had been unable in the past.
We are all connected by this moment in history. We all process it in different ways. But the themes and messages are going to be relatable.
The calendar of events is going to be filled with things to do, places to go, and people to see. It is going to happen across Vermont, and it is exciting to say the least.
But we want to remind you what you will experience — in your heart — is a shared experience. It is the very reason we must add these cultural touchstones into our calendar, and feel the relief and the struggle of the last 15 months all at the same time.
The curtain is rising. Finally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.