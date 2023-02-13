The move to “digital only” libraries announced by the Vermont State University on Feb. 8 will hurt students, staff and the host communities of these campuses, particularly those in rural communities.
From the press release provided by VTSU, it’s unclear what the university hopes to achieve through the move. It cites a survey in which students supposedly support the closure, but the survey never directly asked that question. Instead, it asked students how they use online and print resources. Most prefer online, but almost half reported using print.
That’s not a surprise to any front-line librarian. Almost everyone who reads ebooks or audiobooks also reads print. “Do you read online?” is in no way the same as “Should we eliminate our print selection?” And anyone who has studied online recently knows that the online space is littered with article stubs, links that lead you to pay-to-read content, and unreviewed “research” designed only to boost the writer’s credentials. Eliminating the print option will force students to navigate that maze to find quality sources.
VTSU offers six schools as examples of online-only libraries. Of the six, three also offer in-person libraries, one is an online-only school for associate and certificate programs, one is a STEM-only school that does not require the breadth of a state university system, and one — SUNY Empire State — is the online arm of the New York college system familiar to many Vermonters that also lets its students borrow physical titles from any of its campuses across New York State. That’s in fact the exact opposite of “online-only.”
The inaccuracies in the VTSU statement continue. Among them, it offers “Unlimited user access. The same resources may be used at the same time by unlimited users.”
That’s not how online publishing works. Publishers charge libraries for each copy of a title, so the school would have to — in effect — buy multiple copies of online titles, which usually cost many times what a print version does. So while there are in theory unlimited online texts, that’s only if there’s an unlimited budget, and unlimited bandwidth. The rural communities served by VTSU have some of the worst broadband in the state. You don’t need 4G to read a book.
At a time when the state is struggling to finish getting fiber to communities (a promise made at least as far back as the Douglas Administration), and when the governor is urging small towns to improve their infrastructure, this proposal instead inflicts further inequity on students from rural communities. Libraries are infrastructure.
And VTSU says both that they will dispose of the print collections both “first to the VSCS community” and as donations to local public libraries — which are already lacking space and staffing to manage their current collections. Rutland Free Library, the largest public library in southern Vermont, is in no way able to absorb any of Castleton’s large and varied collection.
That’s crucial because those titles cannot be replaced by public library holdings. Unlike many states, Vermont does not have a state library as such. Instead, it relies on a duct-tape and promises ad hoc network of interlibrary loans, in which the state colleges have traditionally played a major role.
So while for example Rutland’s collection may have a handful of titles on a given subject, for users deeply invested in that topic, we typically request more complex books from the college libraries. It’s abundantly clear the VTSU wants out of its role as the backstop for the interlibrary system, but there’s no good substitute at hand.
Some of the component schools might be able to be reasonably well-served by online tools. For example, some technical subjects are notorious for advancing more quickly than print publishers can keep up. And associate degree programs require fewer resources. But the state just finished gluing the various campuses together as a degree-granting university, and there’s nothing here to suggest they intend to support that role.
From this proposal — badly researched, inaccurately presented — it’s clear that VTSU plans on doing less for the communities it serves, and which support its mission through tax dollars. And it feels like an inexorable a step toward further carving out of what its member institutions used to do.
As such, it should be walked back immediately, with apologies to the students, staff and communities needlessly disrupted, who deserve a frank and open conversation about where the state “university” is going.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library and chair of the Vermont Library Association Intellectual Freedom Committee. The opinions in this commentary are his own, not of those organizations.
