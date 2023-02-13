The move to “digital only” libraries announced by the Vermont State University on Feb. 8 will hurt students, staff and the host communities of these campuses, particularly those in rural communities.

From the press release provided by VTSU, it’s unclear what the university hopes to achieve through the move. It cites a survey in which students supposedly support the closure, but the survey never directly asked that question. Instead, it asked students how they use online and print resources. Most prefer online, but almost half reported using print.

