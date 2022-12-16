Affordable housing leaders call for $175 million investment to meet housing needs.
Vermont needs more homes. We need more homes of all shapes and sizes, for all our neighbors. We sorely lack enough housing that’s affordable, and we are at risk of losing some of what we have.
The state of Vermont allocated significant state and federal resources to construct new homes during the past two years. We are starting to see the benefits and results of these investments: Since the pandemic, 2,800 households experiencing homelessness have moved to permanent housing, and this year, about 1,000 homes will be either completed or under construction.
That’s great progress, but without additional resources, we won’t come close to solving our communities’ housing needs. Over the next five years, there is a need for 10,000 homes in all of Vermont, with half of these homes needing to be deeply affordable for Vermont’s essential workers.
This legislative session presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to address the state’s housing shortage with available one-time funds, ARPA, or other sources. Prioritizing housing with these resources will benefit future generations.
With an additional $175 million allocated to state agencies such as the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, Department of Housing and Community Development, and Vermont Housing Finance Agency, community partners will be able to:
— Develop critically needed apartments across the state.
— Invest in Vermont’s existing housing stock, especially in rural communities.
— Prevent displacement of low-income Vermonters in communities large and small through the preservation of existing housing.
— Provide opportunities for homeownership.
— Improve housing for farmworkers.
— Stabilize mobile home parks.
— Repurpose buildings that are underutilized.
— Enhance smart growth and climate-friendly building practices and locations.
— Provide housing and enhance shelter capacity for the most vulnerable Vermonters.
We know there are other needed policy reforms and appropriations for programs to support vulnerable Vermonters. These should go hand-in-hand with continued investment in housing. Collectively, these are investments in the health of our residents, businesses, economy and communities.
Endorsed by Evernorth, Champlain Housing Trust, Shires, Housing, NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, Downstreet Housing & Community Development, Twin Pines Housing Trust, Lamoille Housing Partnership, Housing Trust of Rutland County, Addison County Community Trust, RuralEdge, Cathedral Square, Windham & Windsor Housing Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.