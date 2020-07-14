The following letter was sent to Gov. Phil Scott from all Rutland Town and Rutland City state representatives:
We are writing to you to voice our concerns about the “camp” currently being run at the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town. This camp has brought an influx of over 350 people from the New Jersey metro area into our community — an area hit much harder by COVID-19 than Vermont.
Rutland is, and will continue to be, a welcoming community. We also recognize the financial challenges our local hotels have been facing during the COVID-19 crisis. But our concerns here are not rooted in intolerance or a lack of compassion for local business — they are absolutely grounded in worry for the safety of the members of our community.
Rutland Town, Rutland City and neighboring municipalities have had a remarkably low incidence of COVID-19 cases. This is in spite of being home to the second largest medical center in Vermont. This is in spite of being host to the vast majority of nursing home and long term care facilities in our region. It is because of the great care and diligence taken by members of our community to protect themselves and their loved ones from the spread of this virus.
The “camp” in question is not in a secluded location — it is just a few minutes walk away from one of our major shopping areas and multiple restaurants. We have concerns about any plan that requires children to understand and respect the importance of proper social distancing. And we question how much trust we should place in the organizers when they violated state restrictions immediately upon their arrival by exceeding the maximum capacity allowed by about 80 additional people.
Given the lack of clear information about the testing the campers have undergone, there is reasonable cause for concern that some of them could be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19. This presents several possible means for the virus to spread to our community. Holiday Inn staff members could be exposed and carry the virus home to their families. Older campers could easily “go exploring” our community and visit area stores and restaurants if supervision is lax.
Also, organizers have three days under current state mandate to move the 80 excess campers from the Holiday Inn. We believe the organizers’ goal is to find other local accommodation for these people. If they are able to do so and there is movement back and forth between the two locations, that would increase opportunities for the virus to spread.
We are not asking for special action for our region. No hotel in our state should see an influx of over 300 people from an area facing much greater COVID-19 challenges than Vermont has faced to date. The people of Rutland Town, of the greater Rutland region and of Vermont as a whole, have been diligent about addressing COVID-19. Sacrifices have been made to keep our community members safe. This hard work could easily be undone under the present circumstances.
We ask that Vermont regulations be altered as needed to prevent placing communities in this predicament again. We also ask that this current group, which claims to be a camp but clearly falls under the guidelines and restrictions for hotel guests, be monitored closely and that any quarantine and social distancing violations be addressed immediately. The health and well-being of our community could very well depend on this.
The letter is signed by Rep. Thomas Terenzini, Rutland Town; Rep. Mary Howard, Rutland City; Rep. Peter Fagan, Rutland City; Rep. Larry Cupoli, Rutland City; Rep. William Notte, Rutland City.
