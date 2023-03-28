Early childhood educators have the courage to care. Rally with us on April 12 if you do, too.

As early childhood educators, our work always focuses on the children, and we honor the unique and wonderful stage of early childhood. We’re highly trained, and we center our practice around play-based, developmentally-appropriate learning. We’re grateful to do this work every day — but we’re not sure if we can continue.

