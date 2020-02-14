Matt Whitcomb says what he means, and he does what he says. As I watch Democrats and Republicans continue to reach new heights of dysfunction at all levels of politics, this sort of candor and dependability seems like a rare commodity in a public servant these days. They are qualities that are particularly important for building trust with the people you work alongside in order to solve problems and get things done. Matt has proven his ability to do just that in his first term on the Board of Aldermen by building relationships with his fellow board members, as well as other leaders and stakeholders in the community.
Matt leads with his thoughtfulness and pragmatism, and I believe that is what makes him respected by so many people from so many different spheres in Rutland City. In everything he does and particularly, as an alderman, Matt’s thoughtfulness starts with a willingness to put in the time to understand a subject fully before he starts talking about it. Anyone who knows Matt will tell you he’s not afraid to speak his mind. And when you’ve put in the work to listen and learn so that you know what you’re talking about, speaking your mind is a great way to get things done!
If you want to know where Matt stands on an issue, just ask him. More than likely he’ll have already spent his evenings reading a bunch of really boring documents to learn about it. From many a conversation over beers, I can personally attest to the sheer volume of boring things that Matt knows. I can also attest to his deep commitment to finding solutions that make Rutland an even better and more vibrant community.
I hope you will join me in voting Matt Whitcomb back onto the Board of Aldermen on March 3!
Andy Paluch lives in Rutland.
