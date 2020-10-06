When I moved to Rutland about four years ago, it was the first place I’d ever lived that didn’t have a community center with a gymnasium open to the public. That includes a very small Taiwanese island just off the coast of China called Kinmen where I lived for about a year. I went to the local rec center and played basketball nearly every day when I lived there. As a foreigner living a world away from my home, it could be a real challenge to connect with people and find a sense of belonging. But every day, the community center would be packed with people of all ages from teenagers to seniors playing basketball, ping pong, walking and working out. After a week, I was a regular; after a month, I’d made friends; after a year, I’d found a profound sense of community.
There are young people right now, living here in Rutland, who feel like they don’t belong in their own community. Here are some truly heartbreaking statistics from the 2019 Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) published by the Vermont Department of Health:
– 13% of high school students have made a suicide plan in the past 12 months. That number increases to 17% for both female students and students of color, and a staggering 36% for LGBT students.
– 19% of high school students have inflicted self-harm in the past 12 months. Again, that number increases to 27% for female students, 22% for students of color and an unthinkable 50% for LGBT students.
– Only 58% of students feel they are valued in the community. Community connectedness decreases to 55% for female students, 53% for students of color and 37% for LGBT students.
We know a sense of connection and community is foundational to building a healthy identity as a young person, as well as sustained mental well-being at all stages of life. The stats above are from 2019. I’m deeply worried about what they may look like for the very difficult and socially isolating year we are all living through right now.
A community center where people of all ages can meet, connect and be active, isn’t just a nice amenity. It is deeply important to our health and well-being and particularly for those who are most at risk. What Rutland Rec has already been able to do by utilizing the old CSJ gym as the Rutland Rec Community Center is remarkable. Vote ‘Yes’ on Article 1 and support this space becoming a place that brings the entire community together, and perhaps most importantly, helps young people live healthy, connected lives!
Andy Paluch lives in Rutland.
