I am beyond upset at the school system and especially, Otter Valley. Yesterday, there was a parade to celebrate Pride Month which I don’t have a problem with. What I do have a problem with is at school we are always told we should be taught to think for ourselves and not be influenced by others, especially teachers.
Why is there a parade for this, but not our veterans? Or Memorial Day? Where is the celebration to our sacred freedom that makes us able to come to school?
Not only that, but kids who were wearing “Don’t tread on me” flags and Trump flags were threatened to be expelled. What happened to freedom of speech? You’re allowed to fly one flag and not let others express themselves?
Or why can’t we celebrate on Christmas for the birth of Christ because that’s what I believe and we’re supposed to be so inclusive, right? Why can’t we even take 20 seconds out of our day to say the Pledge of Allegiance; yes, we don’t even do that anymore …
I was consistently harassed and mocked by even teachers about by beliefs. I wore a hat that stated “Make America Great Again” to school one day and a teacher told me she thought I was a good person and I never said a word about my hat.
You tell us to stop shoving our religion and beliefs down your throat but here you are doing it to all of us. I’m not saying Pride Month is a bad thing but when the school makes it a way much bigger priority over our heroes and fallen soldiers, then I have a problem. This isn’t a one-way street and that’s exactly what they’re making it. Conservative voices are silenced and brought down simply because they do not like it.
You guys get mad when I say “Merry Christmas” because it may offend someone, but then you do this and run down kids who may believe differently than you. Where’s the parade for America? Where’s the National Anthem in school? Where’s the acknowledgement to our service members? We can’t even say “God” anymore in school, yet this can go on.
When you preach about being so inclusive, maybe you should realize inclusive means everyone. I am so sorry to all the veterans and service members who don’t get the acknowledgment you deserve. I am sorry to all conservatives and patriots who are silenced each and every day without your recognition. Otter Valley should be ashamed of themselves and you should start practicing what you preach.
Nick Parker lives in Pittsford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.