As I witness the burgeoning COVID-19 infection numbers and hear Gov. Scott say over and over that he doesn’t believe a mask mandate is necessary or effective, I can’t fathom this is the same governor who wisely lead our state last year at the outset of the pandemic in being one of, if not the, safest state in the Union. He did so by “following the science” as he stated repeatedly, seemingly the only GOP governor to do so.
What has happened to our governor? The science hasn’t changed. He has.
Science has developed a number of vaccines, which have been shown to be very effective. Science has shown masks are very effective in preventing COVID-19 transmission. Obviously, physical distancing and avoiding crowds is effective. Why is the governor putting all of the state’s public health efforts in one basket? All three are effective and the combination of all three is undoubtedly more effective than any one alone. It is obvious to the health care and public health community that the state should employ all three to control the continuing spread of COVID-19.
Why has the governor’s good judgment gone missing in action?
Scott had admirably stood up to and criticized the terrible performance of former President Donald Trump in his mismanagement of the pandemic.
Now, seemingly, the governor has adopted the former president’s playbook relegating COVID “control” to a mish-mash of local policies, which will be disastrous for our state, just as it was disastrous for our country when President Trump failed to demonstrate common sense or good leadership. Control of a pandemic requires a unified approach, good leadership and clear messaging. Sure, there would continue to be individuals who would refuse to wear a mask if a mandate were reinstated, but most reasonable citizens would comply with this harmless, yet effective, measure.
Where has our governor gone? If you see him — the one from last year — tell him we miss him and his leadership, and we need him back.
Paul Parker MD, MPH, lives in Richmond.
