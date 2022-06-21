I hope John Nassivera’s valuable column on “post modernism” will be read and shared by all your readers. As he wisely understands, in our country today, the words “freedom” and “Christian” have been either misunderstood or weaponized.
I am the daughter of missionaries and served as a missionary for four years, and am an active church member so, in the truest sense of the word, I seek to be an evangelical Christian. The word “evangelical” comes from the word “evangel” or “good news.” The message Jesus lived out was, as he proclaimed it, citing the Book of Isaiah, to preach good news to the poor, release to the captives, recovering of sight to the blind and to set at liberty those who are oppressed. That is the role of all of us who seek to follow Jesus. But we, who bear the name of Christ, should never claim our country is, or ever should be, a “Christian” nation. The Constitution is clear. It plainly lays out the three branches of government. Religion is protected, but it is not the fourth branch.
Of course, persons of conscience whether believers or non-believers have a duty to speak out against evil and injustice perpetrated by their government. In a totalitarian state, dissidents will always be considered traitors. It is far too easy and safe for the church to try to play it safe, or even worse, seek to share the power of the state. This happened dramatically in Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy and is happening right now in Russia. Perhaps we need to remember it was the close cooperation of the leaders of government and religion that resulted in the crucifixion.
Yes, I am an evangelical Christian and yes, I believe, as John Nassivera, does that “(C)hurch and state must not only be kept separate, they must also be kept in ongoing rhetorical battle with each other — for the good of both and for the good of humanity.”
Katherine Paterson lives in Montpelier.
