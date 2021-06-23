For you who think the debate over the Raider name and arrowhead icon is frivolous, and the School Board and the community should be spending its energy on more important things, I remind you that this fight is not about a name or a symbol. It’s pushing back against a message poisoning the minds of our children every day in our schools. It is about pushing back against teachers and administrators who are trying to indoctrinate these young people and dictate to them what to think and how to think in order to intimidate and instill guilt to further their own woke agendas.
Two or three months ago at a School Board meeting, the Rutland Middle School principal gave a report that the administration thought it necessary to have the NAACP speak to these middle school children about the racism that exists in the minds and hearts of these middle school students … racism that did not exist, until they were told it to be true by their teachers. Most on the board just thanked her for her report and moved on.
Last Thursday, my 10-year-old granddaughter graduated from her South Burlington grade school, an event that was conducted digitally and was not open to the parents (even though the governor has opened the state). The kids all were required to wear masks to remind them they should always be in fear.
The way the school held the graduation was bad enough, but the part that got my attention was the message the grade school principal shared. She wanted these 10-year-olds to know how proud she was and how special it was they were the first fifth-grade class to attend their school under the BLM flag and how important it is they all have committed to fighting inherent racism in their lives — 10-year-olds!
Two years ago, before this insanity took over the school culture, I had lunch with my granddaughter in the school’s cafeteria. At her table were her close friends. One was a little boy of color; another was a little girl of Asian descent and a couple of kids looked like my granddaughter. She proudly introduced me to all of them, not because she wanted to make me aware of the diversity at her table, but because they all were her friends. She saw them all the same, just her friends. Then adults, with an agenda, decided to teach that these kids are different by race and culture and that my granddaughter should look at these friends, who appear different than she does, as victims. The grade-school principal made sure she understood that message before she moves on to middle school.
These kids in grade school, middle school and high school are being taught to be ashamed of their race, to feel guilty about their heritage and history of their families, to see people not as individuals but by the color of their skin. They are being taught by racists to focus on a condition that never existed in these young minds until they were indoctrinated to believe it, by people we have blindly trusted to educate them.
This is very sad and troubling and if this doesn’t scare you or at least make you pause, than you are not paying attention.
The Raider name and arrowhead icon is simply a symbol of our past and heritage. We will not be intimidated by a few loud voices and we will not turn away from what we know is true. Past generations have honored the Raider name with dignity and respect. Future generations, if given the opportunity, will do the same.
We are and always will be Raiders.
Butch Paul lives in Rutland.
