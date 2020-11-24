Last Monday, five members of the Rutland Board of Aldermen decided it isn’t necessary or useful for the people of Rutland to have a voice concerning a nonbinding ballot question “Do the voters of Rutland support the retention of the Raider name and arrowhead icon representing Rutland High School?”
The five aldermen decided their opinion on this question, as did six members of the School Board who removed the Raider name and arrowhead icon from the Rutland lexicon, are more informed, more relevant and certainly much smarter than what I believe is the majority opinion of this city.
The Arrogant 11 have taken it upon themselves to mercifully save us all from not only our inherent racism and bigotry but also of our ancestors, and have generously shown us what’s in our best interest when it comes to our history, our traditions and what we believe in.
They have also made clear the primary position of the cancel culture is alternative viewpoints will not be tolerated, and their primary weapon is to shut down debate. And that is what this letter is about.
The purpose of the Board of Aldermen and the School Board is to be a voice for the people of Rutland and not just those few who agree with them! Their job is to listen to all voices to understand what the people’s wishes, dreams and expectations are for them and their families, as it relates to the future of Rutland.
Sadly, many of the people who now sit on both boards came to office with an agenda that doesn’t include listening to contrary views. They came with an agenda of canceling, revising and eradicating our history.
They choose to disregard our past. They lack the ability or will to study the history of Rutland with objectivity. Instead, they cling to their woke attitudes that place personal feelings over fact and reason.
I fear this is just the beginning. Going forward will there be an ideological litmus test for teachers? Will only approved woke books be allowed in the RHS library? Will teachers and administrators with radical agendas go unchecked? Will our children continue to be bullied if they don’t adhere to this woke culture?
I was asked at our Raider Strong Rally: What’s next? What can we do? I will reiterate what I said that night and what I believe: Vote, and vote these ideologies out. We need people who have the courage to run for office. We need to pay attention to the ideology and agendas of others who are running. We need to be aware of what is going on behind the walls of our schools and be vocal when we don’t agree. The students must be given the freedom to voice their beliefs and be protected by the teachers and administrators whom we entrust to educate our kids, and if necessary, refuse to support the school budget in March.
We need to make a statement, and as a city, we need to get involved and stay involved any way possible.
Butch Paul lives in Rutland.
