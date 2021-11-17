After the March School Board election, I went online to congratulate the SOS trio for their win. A lot of people gladly gave these women their time and money because we believed that election would ensure a positive change in the culture of a School Soard that had gone dangerously woke.
I was told that election would also enable Hurley Cavacas to finally achieve his rightly earned position as president of the board and under his leadership, oversee the reinstatement of the historical Raider name and arrow icon and more importantly, reverse the trend of these woke School Board members, school administrators and teachers who were in the process of manipulating our educational system to socialize a new generation and intimidate that generation into believing they are victims of some unidentified racial and bigoted society.
In my congratulatory letter, I urged these new board members to be the leaders we all expected them to be: To reintroduce common sense learning in the classroom instead of personal ideology and education instead of indoctrination. I told them I believed that if they had the courage of their beliefs, the city of Rutland would support them.
We are now eight months into their term and Mr. Cavacas is eight months into his leadership position and nothing has been reversed or improved. After attending the Nov. 9 School Board meeting, I am now convinced nothing is going to change. The School Board is spending its time not discussing the reinstatement of the Raider name and arrow icon, but how they will fund the permanent transformation to the Ravens, how they will pay for uniforms, scoreboards, etc., with little, if any, resistance or pushback from the SOS women nor the other three members whom we trusted to support the Raiders position, who now make up the majority on the School Board.
Early on, I was told by a board member that Mr. Cavacas had a plan he was developing over the summer to not only reinstate the Raider name but at the same time, hold the other side accountable for their original vote. His plan was to spend $2,500 of your money to hire a Burlington consultant to judge whether the vote to remove the Raider name was legal. For those of you who did not read the leaked results of the consultant’s decision in the Rutland Herald, you will not be surprised to learn the vote was deemed legitimate through Robert’s Rules of Order that governs activities of the board. Not that the decision should have any effect on the ultimate outcome of the Raider question.
I then expected, now that we had wasted five months and another school year had started, the path would be cleared for action and Mr. Cavacas would use our hard-fought-for majority to finally call the vote to reinstate the Raider name and arrow icon and end this fiasco. I obviously was wrong; instead of action, we got excuses and delays.
It saddens me to conclude that these board members, for reasons that escape me, have decided to do nothing. And by doing nothing, they are literally accepting the premise that the name Raiders is racist and bigoted. Because of that decision, these six board members are inviting the opportunity for a more dangerous precedent in our schools that will attempt to reframe our history by replacing our past and negatively influencing our kids’ future with their own failing woke ideology.
To be fair, one or two of the board members have made an effort to reinstate the Raider name and arrow icon, and I appreciate their work, but in reality, it wasn’t close to being enough. The March election was a one issue election. These three women were elected to join the right-thinking members of the School Board to bring order back to our schools. The voters of Rutland understood that if these six members had the courage to fight for our history and the Raider name, they would have the courage to bring sanity back to our classrooms and protect our children.
The SOS anachronism that Rutland voters rallied around and got these women elected in March, stood for Save Our Schools; in reality it stands for Same Old Story!
Butch Paul lives in Rutland.
