Today, sadly, I read an email from Rep. William Notte.
Mr. Notte is obviously a conflicted man whose life experiences have left him searching for a dominant position over his fellow residents of Rutland.
His anger manifests itself in his belief his elected position somehow gives him unbridled power over his neighbors and the right to dictate how they think and what they believe.
His email today threatened statewide action against the retention of the Raider name and arrowhead figure used for decades at Rutland High School and added that, if Rutland didn’t acquiesce to his soon to be proposed declaration, future young men and women of Rutland would pay the price by not being able to compete athletically statewide or any other way in the future.
His position, as is his wife’s (who seems to suffer from the same malady), is they have convinced themselves that the people of Rutland are systemically racists, based on their belief Rutland High School has continually, through the years, disrespected the Indian culture because of the use of a word Raiders.
Of course, many (I think the majority in this community) make the opposite, and I think a more compelling, argument that the use of the Raider name and arrowhead figure actually honors the Indian culture – an argument that has been made by many Native Americans who actually live in Rutland, unlike much the noise against the word Raider that comes from voices from outside of our area.
I would make the argument that the most offensive word, being so loosely directed to those who disagree with Mr. Notte and his wife, is not the word Raiders, but the word racism. Which seems to be the only response that Mr. Notte, his wife and their minions can offer as a rebuttal to any debate or discussion.
I would ask the question, who actually is the racist in this story?
Is it the people who live their lives with integrity and character, who don’t judge their neighbor by the color of their skin, who refuse to be victims and with their faith and work ethic try to build a better life for themselves, their families and others in our community?
Or, is it the voices who insist that any honest opinion from a “white person” has no meaning to them, as was Mr. Notte’s position in his text today.
Why would that be? Does he so disregard his own culture that he believes we have no value, that we should be dominated and manipulated by a much smarter and caring group?
Or, is it simply because he believes he and his wife have such superior intellect that they have decided to simply disregard all those who disagree with them, as beneath them and more importantly, because they know they can’t succeed any other way.
What they have failed to understand is there is a majority of people in this city and surrounding towns, young and old, who will fight back this attack on our culture and our history – an energized group who will voice their beliefs and opinions through participation and support in the electoral process and remove these aggressors from our elected offices and school administrations.
These voices will never concede our community, and we will never stop trying to protect the integrity, history and values we hold dear.
That, Mr. and Mrs. Notte, is a promise we will keep!
Butch Paul lives in Rutland.
