Every year, on the first Tuesday in March, Rutland holds an election to elect the people whom we entrust to make decisions that will affect the short-term and, maybe more importantly, the long-term direction for the city of Rutland and the lives of our citizens.
Most of us do not get too involved in these elections. We vote for someone we know or a name we recognize: maybe a friend of a friend or just an arbitrary pick because the ballot designates a certain number of candidates to fill the vacancies without really paying much attention to the consequences of our vote. Some sadly don’t vote at all, they see it as a waste of time or irrelevant. It’s just another election. Nothing really to be seen here!
This March 2 feels just a little different, a little more pressing. We have spent the past few months debating something that years ago would have seemed impossible — the mascot for Rutland High School. For 100 years, Rutland High School has been identified as the Red Raiders. Some think it a powerful identity that depicts courage and strength! But as we have seen, a small number of people in positions of authority, some elected members of the Board of Aldermen, the School Board, some school administrators and some teachers, have decided the color red and the word Raiders is racist and bigoted. They have bullied our students and tried to silence a community to advance their agenda.
My concern is the Raider debate is just a symptom of a larger assault to control how we think and what we are allowed to believe, what our kids are taught and how this woke culture will affect their lives. This is a movement occurring in communities all over America. Hundreds of towns and cities are struggling with an attempt by some on the left to make us feel guilty and ashamed of our past, trying to cancel our heritages to conform to a victim society, one where there is only one right answer, all others will be silenced.
So, this first Tuesday in March is different! It’s the only opportunity we will have to send a message to those who are trying to influence and cancel what we believe to be true.
Vote on March 2. Pay attention to who is running. Find out what they believe in and what their agenda is. Ask questions and insist on answers. Support the people who are trying to improve on our glorified past, not cancel it. Refuse to vote for the school budget. We need to make sure our kids are being educated and not brainwashed before we give them $52 million to fund their cancel culture agenda.
It’s up to all of us. I would argue this is the most important election of our time. The votes cast on March 2 will determine what kind of city and school system we will endure for years to come.
If we don’t care enough to vote, to have a say in our future and for future generations of Rutland, than we have no one to blame but ourselves if we are disappointed in the result. Please vote and take a stand against these voices who want to change Rutland to fit an ideology I believe most of us do not accept.
Elections have consequences and that has never been truer and more evident than it is today.
Please take a stand. Vote for Rutland’s future on March 2.
Butch Paul lives in Rutland.
