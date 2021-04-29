I have been reading a lot of articles and opinion pieces lately, as well as listening to people’s concerns about this ongoing saga of the word “Raiders” and the arrowhead, a name and symbol of Rutland High school for many years. Until recently, an honored name and symbol.
The writings have come from the very organized opposition and more importantly, from concerned everyday citizens worried this issue is a distraction from the education of our young students, that this is a silly argument to have, there must be more pressing problems to spend time discussing.
I will make the argument why this is the most pressing problem for the future education of our children.
The reason for this fight — and it is a fight — maybe the most important fight of our generation, is to make sure our kids are taught to prepare for their future lives, not be victims of it.
School, sports, music, literature and most importantly, family, are all important parts of our kids’ education. Each holds a special place in their journey to be happy, contributing adults. Each teaches a growth skill that, when combined in some special way, gives these young people the confidence to live happy, full lives.
But now we, and many communities around this great country, are being attacked by a woke, socialist, radical culture that believes people should be judged and separated by the color of their skin. That our children’s education should be viewed through the lens of skin color and race. That we and our ancestors before us were, and are all, systemically racist. That the teaching of the Critical Race Theory is a legitimate curriculum for our kids. That our teachers, support staffs and administrators all must participate in anti-racist diversity training classes led by left-wing organizations cashing in on this movement. And finally, that the socialist and communist forms of government are the most equitable way for us to live and words like faith, achievement, work ethic and commitment are now unacceptable ideas that should, in reality, motivate our children to success, happiness and prosperity.
Of course, never in this movement does it mention socialism and communism has never worked. That when people lose their incentive to produce, they stop working and when forced to live off the government, economies and cultures stop. FYI, in the first 100 days of Joe Biden’s administration, he has requested $10 trillion of additional spending, another effort by big government to control a population. Who pays for that?
In the early-20th century, Vladimir Lenin and his Communist Party in the new Soviet Union nationalized all farms, factories and mills by force and with no compensation and established forced labor policies. All for the good of the people, and the result of this effort to make everything fair and equal for the people in the Soviet Union, was illness and starvation because the farms, mills and factories stopped producing enough food and essentials to sustain a country.
Venezuela used to be a thriving economic success, rich with oil, abundant middle-class jobs and opportunity until Hugo Chavez nationalized the oil industry and now only the aristocrats have wealth and opportunity. Regular people cannot even afford toilet paper in Venezuela.
There are a lot of opinions on the worthiness of the fight to save the name “Raiders” and the arrowhead, but please understand they are simply symbols of a bigger question. The question is how important is it that we, as a community, ensure this woke culture permeating through our schools and day-to-day lives, not be afforded a platform to build on these unsustainable and destructive ideas. The name “Raiders” and the image of an arrowhead are not racist, but if our new School Board gives in on any part of this issue, as they did years ago with the simple word “Red,” it will be a concession that our history and ancestors were systemically racist and bigoted, and our town and country are illegitimate … giving this small, but very organized group more legitimacy and freedom to bully and indoctrinate our children by telling them what to think instead of teaching them how to think.
At the last School Board meeting, a very organized attempt to intimidate the new board members by Allison Notte was underway. Notte knew the vote on the name and arrowhead was coming that night to reverse the action taken by the board a few months before and she wanted to start the process of influencing the new members. First, she scheduled two reports, one by a young, very articulate, student from RHS explaining the fight against climate change: a false narrative, with no scientific consensus, to promote wealth redistribution, propagated by manmade computer models and wealthy activists driving SUVs and flying private jets lecturing everyone else to reduce their carbon footprint. The dishonest narrative of climate change is sadly taught in our schools, scaring these young minds about their future. The second report was given by the principal of the middle school who shared with the board the difficulty of the teachers to teach in the middle school because of the current climate of racism … the middle school? So much so that the school found it necessary to ask the NAACP to lecture these very young people on their perceived systemic racism in our culture. Your tax dollars at work! Notte then pulled a procedural trick that delayed the vote until the next scheduled meeting, giving her and her supporters time to mount a letter assault on the board, which has continued.
There are communities all over the country, like ours, waking up to this ambush. Parents in New York City, California, North Carolina and many other states are fighting for their kids’ future. We need to join them and stand together to take our schools back.
The right-minded commissioners on this new School Board need to stand together. They are our firewall between the work of building on our history or rewriting our history. I look forward to your next meeting where the question of RHS name and symbol will be asked and voted upon. The result will have a very real effect on this city and its schools for a generation.
Butch Paul lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.