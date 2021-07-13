On July 6, Vermont announced a statewide celebration for Amtrak’s return on July 19, including station events and $1 tickets. Rutland will not only welcome back the Ethan Allen Express but two new bus/train roundtrips to New York and Burlington, giving the city the honor of being Vermont’s newest transportation hub. Implement these suggestions to preserve this status:
— Tourism and business organizations should promote Rutland as a state, national and international gateway, both to and from Vermont, to ensure the maximum number of travelers are aware of the city’s public transportation options.
— Vermont Trans lines should stop at the bus and train stations in Rutland to create a multi-modal station complex. A bus link between the stations creates a much better passenger experience, keeping travelers out of winter’s blasts, summer’s heat and nature’s unexpected downpours. Also, state and federal governments give a much higher priority to grants for multi-modal stations.
— Vermont Trans lines should post an online, integrated schedule and map for all train and bus services stopping at Rutland to promote and clarify options for tourists.
— Lodgings should post and link to basic train and bus information on their websites, including schedules and maps, to encourage more clients to use public transportation. They must know that such services exist, their locations and the options for traveling between stations and their lodgings.
— Rutland should ensure stations are properly maintained and cleaned, remain open before and after arrivals and departures for a reasonable period, have printed schedules and route maps for display and pickup, and have the walking space between them beautified to the extent possible. Local crafters, artists and gardeners could help.
Meanwhile, celebrate July 19 by attending the local event and booking a train to Castleton or beyond.
Daniel B. Peacock is a member of Vermont Rail Action Network and Rail Passengers Association; he lives in Surry, New Hampshire.
