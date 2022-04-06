In 2017, I relocated to Rutland after living and working in the Upper Valley since 1971. When I told one relative that my wife and I were moving to Rutland, she replied, “You really should not move to that (hole).”
She was partially correct. There are some very pleasant and responsible folks residing in this city, yet a city is only as good as the folks that manage it.
On any given day, I can count 15 shopping carts scattered throughout the city. The “leaders” of this community would offer that the stores are at fault. The roads are in terrible shape considering the taxes we pay. The mayor thinks that responding to nuisance calls is a waste of police resources. I don’t believe he understands that by not responding, and acting, these calls could lead to situations escalating. Hopefully, when they do, which they likely will, he will allow the police to turn a blind eye.
As I drive through the city, I can see buildings that have been vacant for several years, now likely occupied on occasion by the homeless and/or transients. Many municipalities would have required these eyesores to be removed. The city has, or will, receive ARPA funds. I would suggest they allocate these funds to fix the roads and other infrastructure issues.
One bit of irony is that, when I lived in the Upper Valley, my wife and I would come to the Rutland area to shop. That is a thing of the past since the selection of stores in this area is now limited to box stores and small businesses that have elevated pricing likely due to overhead cost. I believe the loss of some of the larger stores is, in part, due to the large rate of retail theft in the area.
Lastly, I understand the police department has a budget surplus so now the suggestion of huge bonuses to each officer is on the table. Having worked for a large company, I can offer that money is not a major motivator. Sure, you may retain your officers, yet they will not work any harder and except for the day they receive the payment, they will not be any more pleased with their job than they were the day before.
Bill Pecor lives in Rutland.
