Several days ago, all members of the VSECU received paper ballots for voting on the proposed VSECU-NEFCU merger. My family and I vote “no” on the proposed merger despite the many “benefits” the VSECU and NEFCU leadership teams anticipate from the merger.

As a former VSECU board member, and as a decades-long member, I’ve given this a lot of thought and read the many merger materials put out there by the VSECU. I feel strongly “bigger is not better.” The many promised “benefits” will not benefit VSECU members and Vermont. It’s my belief that, as the world spins faster and faster, a small and “more personal” VSECU will be a magnet for many Vermonters who are weary of a big, out-of-control, world.

