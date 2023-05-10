Who would have guessed, at a Creative Economy forum in March 2010, that the idea of creating a children’s museum would have blossomed into such a treasure for the Rutland community? Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum has evolved from offering some experiences at Friday Night Live at 5 Center St. in 2011 and 2012, to a volunteer-run museum open three days a week at 17 Center St. starting in 2013, to a full-fledged children’s museum at 11 Center St. in 2015, to now reopening even bigger and better at 66 Merchants Row.
So many businesses, organizations, the city and private donors generously provided the finances that made this amazing journey a reality. Many people have given thousands of volunteer hours. However, two stand out because, without their leadership, guidance and hard work, this museum would not be where it is today: Paul Gallo and Dean Pierce. I can honestly say, as the first executive director of the museum, Paul and Dean have brought every step of this dream to life.
In my estimation, Paul Gallo is the best fundraiser in Rutland County, finding partners and sponsors to support the museum on many levels. He is one of those private donors who supports the museum not only with his personal gifts, but his crew has painted every space the museum has lived in and many of the exhibits. He is the one who would say, “why don’t you move into this space …” inspiring us to take the next big step.
Dean Pierce joined the journey as we were considering the biggest step of all — being a full-time museum. Dean enabled the museum to complete a professional business plan free of charge. He took on the “hard stuff” in my opinion: negotiating multiple leases, managing contractors, organizing inspections and guiding every financial step. Dean believes in the museum. He takes care of the business side of things, considering all that is needed to establish the museum as a sustainable organization.
Both Dean and Paul have secured so many in-kind donations from contractors and for supplies, but they give far more than expertise in leadership and philanthropy. Here are two examples: Dean spent an entire Saturday removing the old carpet at 66 Merchants Row to get ready for the new flooring, and Paul was there at 7 a.m. May 6 to touch up the last of the exhibit painting before the doors opened.
I’m so deeply thankful for Paul and Dean — for the leadership and guidance they gave me during my time at the museum, and for what they are giving now to ensure the success of this next big move. And we all know they don’t intend to stop. They believe in the mission of this museum and what it gives to the community. Dean Pierce and Paul Gallo are true “points of lights” for Rutland and for Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum.
Myra Peffer is founding executive director of Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum.
