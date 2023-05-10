Who would have guessed, at a Creative Economy forum in March 2010, that the idea of creating a children’s museum would have blossomed into such a treasure for the Rutland community? Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum has evolved from offering some experiences at Friday Night Live at 5 Center St. in 2011 and 2012, to a volunteer-run museum open three days a week at 17 Center St. starting in 2013, to a full-fledged children’s museum at 11 Center St. in 2015, to now reopening even bigger and better at 66 Merchants Row.

So many businesses, organizations, the city and private donors generously provided the finances that made this amazing journey a reality. Many people have given thousands of volunteer hours. However, two stand out because, without their leadership, guidance and hard work, this museum would not be where it is today: Paul Gallo and Dean Pierce. I can honestly say, as the first executive director of the museum, Paul and Dean have brought every step of this dream to life.

