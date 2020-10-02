Rutland City’s request for a $1.45 million bond is about misdirected priorities. Spending that amount of money on a recreation and meeting facility when there are existing facilities and venues that are underutilized is folly.
Instead, Rutland has an immediate need for decent, affordable, accessible housing, and I can already envision how those funds could be put to better use improving housing in the area and creating more jobs. It’s a greater folly to market Real Rutland and the Stay to Stay program when the real estate market is limited even for current residents. A recent conversation I had with a local landlord revealed he had 100 applicants for his attached apartment, and that’s the norm. Certainly, there are older, relatively affordable houses to purchase, but who wants to spend as much on repairs and remodels as on a mortgage? There will never be a return on that investment.
Here’s another thought - match new bond funds with BAI Rutland LLC and Zamias Services and convert Diamond Run Mall into Diamond Run Village. The idea of tearing down one empty mall to build another is anathema and if the plan is a mixed-use development, the foundation is already there. Malls across the country are retail dinosaurs. There are already enough empty storefronts in town that need to be filled - Rutland doesn’t need more to try and fill. Envision instead an innovative mixed demographic seniors, affordable and accessible interior village of apartments with access to the Spartan Arena (or convert one of the anchor store spaces to a recreation space), a grocery store onsite, a few small restaurants, a variety of services and all that interior space for walking and creating community. The parking lot could be converted to fields and gardens. It’s not so far-fetched.
I encourage a "no" vote on Article 1. Let’s spend the money where it’s urgently needed.
Martha Perantoni
Rutland City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.