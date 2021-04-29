Our governor and lieutenant governor say we should exempt all military retirement income from state taxes. There are three reasons why we should reject their proposal.
First, it sets a bad precedent. Tax giveaways like this reduce revenue without regard to the state’s other obligations to Vermonters. For example, we need to support and secure our state workers’ and teachers’ retirement. Our fellow Vermonters are asking for assurances they will receive the retirement benefits promised. To turn a cold shoulder to these requests while offering others retirement tax breaks, regardless of their total income, sends a message to our state workers and teachers that they are not a priority.
Second, it doesn’t work. The governor argues that exempting military retirement income from taxes will recruit citizens to Vermont. The evidence says otherwise. A dispassionate examination shows taxes are a small factor for those deciding where to retire. For example, look at the number of retirees who move to Florida from New Hampshire and Vermont. It’s about the same percentage, even though New Hampshire has no income tax. We should focus on making improvements to our unifying quality of life for current Vermonters, and not engage in a tax-break competition with other states that shows no sign of success.
Third, it is not equitable. We all want to honor and respect those who served in the military. Making military retirement income-tax free, regardless of the amount of a person’s income, is regressive taxation that will make Vermont less affordable for middle- and lower-income Vermonters and will work against our efforts to increase equity. Furthermore, it is not equitable to the police, firefighters and others who have led difficult and life-threatening public service careers here in Vermont.
We can honor those who served in the military by strengthening our commitment to unity and equality with equitable taxes, which could include exemptions for some military income. However, a tax-break that benefits the advantaged more than the disadvantaged should not be part of our work to lift up those among us who need it or to attract new Vermonters.
Andrew Perchlik is a Washington County state senator and serves on the Senate committees of Transportation and Education.
