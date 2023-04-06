There has been a great deal of misinformation circulating around about the Affordable Heat Act. I would encourage anyone who is interested in gaining an accurate understanding of the bill to go online and look up the text of the bill itself.

When I checked it out, I found the Affordable Heat Act to be a remarkably thoughtful and well-crafted bill. It is designed to provide a clear, gradual and affordable pathway for Vermonters to move away from fossil fuel to cleaner, less expensive and more economically stable ways to heat their homes.

