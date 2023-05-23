On behalf of Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County, and in advance of the summer months, I would like to share some exciting news, and make a public plea. But first, the facts:
For more than 20 years, Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County has been serving and supporting youth and families across Rutland County. Our mission: to empower young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible members of the community.
In partnership with Slate Valley Unified Union School District, Boys & Girls Club serves over 350 members daily, across six sites: downtown Rutland, Barstow, Castleton, Fair Haven, Benson and Orwell. Throughout the summer, we provide eight-week day camps for youth ages 5-12, at three locations: Rutland, Castleton and Orwell — all at a cost families can afford. We will never turn someone away for their inability to pay.
Over the last two decades, and more acutely since COVID-19, how we serve has evolved considerably. Young people have been among the hardest hit by the economic and social consequences of COVID-19; acute-chronic stress, anxiety about family, unexpected and sudden losses, inability to attend school, increased internet and social media use, and anxiety about the economic future of their families, are manifesting in disruptive and risky behaviors. Simply providing a safe place for youth to go is not enough to right this wrong.
In response to the heightened need for quality after-school programming, Boys & Girls Club, in partnership with Slate Valley Unified Union School District, has grown considerably, more than doubling our footprint and the members we serve. Our unique model allows us to tailor our programming and resources to the needs of our members, and while schools do contribute to the cost, taxpayers are not shouldering the totality of that cost.
The exciting news: Beginning this summer, Boys & Girls Club will be partnering with Rutland Town School to offer a six-week summer camp. Our partnership will continue through the 2023-24 school year, making Rutland Town School our seventh location. We are excited to expand our impact and provide quality after-school programming to Rutland Town students and families.
Boys & Girls Club is more than just a safe place for youth to go after school; our dedicated and educated staff are trained in providing trauma-informed care and building positive, meaningful relationships with youth in their care. Every day is structured, with a healthy mix of academic and emotional support, physical activity, and fun. One to three meals are served daily, with snacks and seconds always available.
As we all know, it is the young people of today who will be the adults of tomorrow. After-school programs, like Boys & Girls Club, provide a significant return on investment, with every $1 invested saving at least $3 through increasing youth’s earning potential, improving performance at school, and reducing crime and juvenile delinquency. Fortunately, research shows remarkable youth resilience in the face of stress and trauma if provided enough resources and support.
On behalf of Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County, I ask, will you help? Our immediate needs are:
12-15 Passenger van or minibus — With summer quickly approaching and four summer camp locations, it is imperative we have an additional vehicle to allow all site members the opportunity for field trips and excursions.
Summer scholarship — We will never turn a child or family away for their inability to pay, and scholarships make that possible. There is no cost to become a member, which allows youth to visit any Club site; however, the daily cost is $10. Sponsor 10 youth for the whole summer, $4,000; five youth all summer, $2,000; 10 youth for one week, $500.
Donations — People and relationships are our business. Our dedicated, educated and well-trained staff are what and who make a difference in the lives of youth. And while they love what they do, they don’t do it out of the goodness of their heart.
Snack Sponsors — Nutritious meals and snacks are served daily across all sites. Support full bellies by becoming a snack sponsor: $150 buys 125 snacks, $300 buys 250 snacks, $600 buys 500 snacks, $1,200 buys 1,000 snacks.
In addition to our financial needs, we’re also looking for people — if you or someone you know is interested in volunteer or employment opportunities, please give us a call or visit our website.
Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County is committed to empowering youth, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible members of the community. If you’d like to take a tour of our downtown Rutland site, are interested in employment or volunteer opportunities, or want to support any of the needs mentioned above, please call Nicole Rice, executive director, at 802-776-4974, or checkout our website at www.rutlandbgclub.org and find us on Facebook.
Caitlin Perry is Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County board chair.
