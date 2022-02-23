Our community is in crisis.
The topic of what it means to be a “Raider” has been all too divisive and the source of much vitriol between us. It is a topic I have avoided most of my adult life, but not because of whatever implications the name or it’s imagery may bring, and this is not a call to re-open the debate about changing the mascot again.
I have a story I need to share with my community instead. As my neighbors, I hope you will give it your consideration.
Please be warned some of it is graphic in nature.
Outside of family, a couple of close friends, and a couple of therapists, I have not discussed my time in high school much at all since graduating and this will be the first that I have publicly shared anything about the following…
I was a “Red Raider,” Class of 1988.
For those from my class that don’t remember me, or those that never knew me at all, I will start by telling you that I wasn’t overly popular nor, I hope, was I too greatly disliked. As with the majority of the students, I think I was mostly just one of many unexceptional kids. As far as my being a “Red Raider” goes, I didn’t play sports past the seventh grade but I was in the marching band until my sophomore year.
I was also violently assaulted at Rutland High School less than a month into that sophomore year.
Before I go on: It is very important that everyone understands that I do not hold the classmate who assaulted me to blame for his actions.
Also, I want to be clear: I am not looking for, nor do I believe that I deserve, any sympathy or praise for these things I am sharing about myself in this letter. Rather, I want you who read this to understand that there are very real consequences that result from how we communicate with each other, and I am sharing my story as a Rutland High School “Red Raider” hoping to illustrate this in the vain hope we might be better people to each other in our community…
I was a small, skinny, weak kid. What was worse: I didn’t know how to shut-up. I got bullied a lot. I got beat up a lot. It is also important to know that, like a lot of people that are abused, I became an abuser myself: I bullied those I could; I started my share of fights; I lied; I stole; I vandalized. I said and did a lot of awful things that I am still ashamed of. To say I had some issues is putting it lightly. I know these things about myself now, and I own them. I regret and am sorry for the pain I have caused, and I accept my responsibility for all of it.
Although I was often mean as a kid, I certainly was not most of the time. I had a decent family and upbringing; I was an altar boy at my church; I played sports and music; I read a lot, and loved the arts; I had sports friends, I had geek friends, I had band friends. Unlike me, a lot of my friends that had also been bullied did not become bullies themselves. The more of them that I befriended, the more like them I wanted to be, but to my shame, I found that I was weak in that regard as well. I had other friends that were tough and didn’t do much besides make trouble, and I spent too much time with them, because I wanted to be a “tough-guy”, too. As I said, I had some issues.
I really enjoyed sports as a kid, but I wasn’t very good, so I didn’t last long at most of them. I managed to keep up with basketball through most of seventh grade, but I was thin-skinned and had a bad temper, and I really didn’t want to be getting beat up there too, so eventually I just quit that sport as well. The constant bullying was too much for me: “I couldn’t hack-it”, as they used to say. That some of the bullying continued after I stopped playing was not unexpected, but it did undoubtedly push me towards spending more time with my “tough” friends.
Still, I had school spirit, and found my love of some sports remained: I still wanted to be a part of it all somehow. I was already enjoying myself as part of the junior high school band (later moving on to become a proud member of the “Red Raider High School Marching Band”), so I stuck with that instead. Though I spitefully did not talk about sports much anymore, or engage with many of my former team-mates, I was still secretly following all the local games, especially as my younger siblings began to play on their own teams. I often was a bully to them too though, so they will probably be surprised to know how much I was actually paying attention to their athletic exploits back then; sometimes even sneaking over to their games to watch them play for a bit, silently rooting for them from a distance, while I pretended not to care as I hung-out with my “tough” friends.
I was 15 years old and at the beginning my sophomore year. There was a homefield football game on a Friday. The game was winding down and the band had officially finished enough for the night that I was allowed to take off, so I went to hang out with my “tough” friends who were gathered nearby. I thought they were grouping up to get ready to go party somewhere, but upon arriving I found out one of them had been robbed, and the group were discussing attacking the thief. The alleged thief had a friend with him at the game who was someone who bullied me occasionally (likely because I brought it on myself), and I was afraid that he was already looking for an excuse to beat me up. While watching my “tough” friends talking themselves into taking action, a long-time fellow band-geek friend of mine had followed me over from the game, and it didn’t take long for him to talk me out of sticking around for the impending fight.
Unfortunately, to exit the game, we were forced to cross paths with the intended victims of my “tough” friends. They asked us if we were coming over to tell them a fight was on: Looking to gain favor with my bully and not being very wise (and also not being able to keep my mouth shut), I made an appeal to them, pointing out that they were outnumbered and they should probably just leave the game altogether. The number of times in my life that I wished that I had just kept my mouth shut at that moment are now well beyond counting. But for that night, my friend and I simply walked past them afterwards and left the game, oblivious to the coming consequences of my words. I didn’t think about any of what I had said again for the rest of that weekend.
As it turned out, they had construed my words to mean that I had been the one to organize my “tough” friends into a mob against them. On the following Monday, I heard about vague threats being made against me, but never actually saw my bully that day. Tuesday morning, I went to the boy’s bathroom to sneak a smoke before homeroom. Encountering my bully there, I stupidly still tried to act like a “tough-guy” instead of trying to communicate to him that I had nothing to do with the anger over his friend’s alleged robbery or the resulting formation of the mob against them.
Brilliantly, I quipped, “So, I hear you’ve been threatening me …”
Being under the impression that I had organized a mob of people after him, he reacted as you might expect when someone feels they are cornered and being called-out: Things escalated from talking to being physical almost instantly; he was bigger and much stronger; he beat me violently and quickly, and then he fled. The entire event probably lasted less than three minutes. Nobody witnessing intervened. Life moves really fast sometimes.
The assault was severe and witnessed by many. I had been pummeled into unconsciousness on the floor of the boy’s bathroom located right across the hall from the main office. The halls themselves were still full of students and staff at the time. Aside from the several students that were already present in the bathroom, I had been told more students came in to view me getting beaten once they heard the commotion start. Everyone just stood on and watched: Some were friends of mine, some were students I had played sports with three years before, most were students that had just happened to be there at the time.
I have been told that after my assailant had fled, I had tried to stand and then collapsed, but I don’t remember that. The first thing I do remember is seeing lots of blood, but only being able to see it out of my right eye. Then I felt movement, and I looked up to the panicked face of my principal as he was screaming for someone to call an ambulance. I remember seeing the shocked faces of some teachers and classmates as they stood in the bathroom doorway; I remember the concerned and determined faces of the EMTs when they arrived a few minutes later; I remember hearing the home-room bell ringing and seeing more shocked faces in the hallway as the EMTs carried me out of the building. More faces still, looking down at me from all the windows of the front of what is now the Rutland Intermediate School: I was facing them all as I was carried away on the stretcher, head-first down the front steps, and loaded into the ambulance.
I remember when I saw my own face in the reflection of the eyeglasses of the EMT who was treating me on the way to the hospital: My face was a river of blood and I could not find the place where my nose should be; the whole left side of my head was dark, mashed, swollen and lumpy; my lips were split wide open; my left eye was swollen shut, as was my cauliflowered left ear.
I remember the worry and grief on the faces of my parents when they arrived to the hospital; the look of resolve on the faces of the police that immediately followed them in, trying to take pictures of me and interview me about what had happened; the compassionate and diligent faces of the nurses forcing the officers out of the room so they could clean me up; the calm and rational face of the doctor, asking me questions and ordering X-rays; the kind face of the young technician who took those x-rays, trying her best to smile and keep me calm. Then, hours later, the look of relief on my parent’s faces when they were told I could go home. Upon arriving home, I remember thinking how much the looks of worry and grief on the faces of my younger siblings had looked so very much like our parent’s expressions had. I remember my father’s expression slowly changing from relief to a rage confused by powerlessness, as he and my mother walked me up to my room. They tried to sound calm and hopeful; they tried to tell me it was all going to be OK: I just let myself collapse onto my bed and quietly sobbed for what seemed like hours.
I had been in plenty of schoolyard scraps before, but this was entirely on another level for me. It had been a fairly vicious beating: The EMTs had transported me on a back-board with a neck brace because there was concern my neck may have been broken: It was not, but I had whiplash and a pretty bad concussion, only being allowed leave the hospital when I did that day because they trusted my mother, a nurse, to keep me under observation. For many days I tasted blood constantly, had trouble with my balance, could not breath through my nose, could not open my left eye, and I had a constant ringing in my left ear. It was many weeks before the bruises faded completely; I continuously wore hoodies and sunglasses to try to hide them. My jaw had not been broken but I had several loose teeth and, to this day, it still hurts when I chew on the left side.
As bad as my beating had been, the chaos that immediately followed was worse.
There was an article in the Rutland Herald about what had happened; it was talked about on local radio; there were talks and threats of lawsuits on all sides; there were many, many meetings and interviews and legal proceedings; a lot of parents not directly involved were none-the-less worried about their kids, threatening the administration and demanding answers; complete strangers were suddenly making their opinions known to my family and I on the matter, whether we welcomed the discussion or not: At the time, it felt to me that my assault was how I and my family were going to be forever defined from then on, and it was awful.
However, I was (and am) very fortunate in that my family and my immediate community at large were supportive of me and concerned for my well-being. In the following days and weeks, an abundance of family, friends, neighbors, faculty, students and just regular folks called or came by simply to check on me and my family, offering their support or just words of kindness.
In spite of the support, I was ashamed to face any of them: I was ashamed to face my family, my friends, my classmates; I was ashamed of all the unwanted attention I had brought into our lives; I was ashamed for being weak; I was ashamed for being stupid; I was even ashamed for not being honest with my assailant to begin with, because I had wanted to look “tough.”
I was told I didn’t have to return to school for two weeks, but I returned that Friday: I felt like I needed to be back before the weekend. My eye was still swollen shut and my head still hurt a lot; I was quite afraid of the ridicule I would face, and even of being beaten again, but more than any of that was the shame I felt of appearing afraid. So, I forced myself to go back.
Those first few weeks back to school were absolutely surreal. My hands shook all the time and I had a lot of trouble just breathing. I sat in the back of the classrooms whenever I could. I skipped most lunch periods and, predictably, avoided the bathrooms entirely. I mostly hugged the walls when moving between classes; partly out of fear, partly because I was still having trouble with my balance. I hid behind my sunglasses and tried to make myself look defiant, but the truth was I was so terrified and ashamed that I couldn’t even look anyone in the eye.
Some things that happened when I returned I had expected but most of it caught me completely by surprise: For example, I had certainly anticipated that those few students I had bullied myself would feel justifiably vindicated by my assault, and they were: Some of them were now even emboldened enough to let me know it (and good for them because, in their regard, they were right to do so). I had expected those that had always bullied me to use my assault as an excuse to step up their efforts, and most of them did not disappoint. What surprised me was just how many of their friends they convinced to give it a try on me themselves for the first time; what surprised me even more were the few of them that suddenly now wanted to be my friend instead. I had anticipated people to be curious and inquisitive, and I had prepared myself for the questions I thought they might ask. What I had not expected were the number of crazy rumors I was met with upon returning (e.g., one rumor had me being drowned in the toilet bowl and resuscitated by mouth-to-mouth from the principal … I am sure you get the idea). Also, as I had expected, the faculty went to great lengths to show how concerned they were and be supportive, while at the same time trying desperately and quickly to get myself and the rest of the students back to some sense of normalcy. While I am sure some of it may have been motivated by fears of the possible impending legal repercussions of the assault, it was abundantly clear that the majority of the faculty were genuinely more concerned about the well-being of myself and the rest of the students at large. What surprised me were the amount of the faculty that were visibly more shocked and upset by the whole event than even I was myself.
One of the most surreal things that happened to me occurred on my third day back in classes, a week to the day after the assault. There was a teacher that refused to let me keep my sunglasses on in his classroom, telling me, “You need to just toughen up and move on, young man, or this type of thing will likely happen to you again.” My eye was still mostly swollen shut and a few of the students laughed at me as I removed my sunglasses, but most just stared at me with what looked like a mix of revulsion and disbelief. I won’t mention this teacher by name but I will say that, aside from the academics he taught, he was also a coach. Later that morning, he stood by and did nothing while some of the players from his team were pushing me around and ridiculing me in the hallway about what they laughingly now referred to as “my bathroom accident”. The surreal part is that a couple of hours later, one of those very same students pulled me aside to let me know that “they had my back”, and not to worry because “we aren’t gonna’ let that guy get away with beating you up like that in our school!” … Like I said, absolutely surreal.
I heard a lot of statements like those over the next few weeks, mostly from the popular athletes of the school but they certainly were not the only ones. A lot of my “tough” friends, and even some of my older cousins that were still in school, also made promises to me for revenge and retribution against my assailant. It was all lip-service. My assault became this weird little rallying point for a while; students of all stripes and backgrounds had something to say on the matter. But positive or negative, mean or kind, the majority of all of it more or less amounted to the same thing: A bunch of self-serving nonsense.
But the mean, the self-serving, and the indifferent people were the exception to the rest of the school community: The majority of the Rutland High School faculty and student body were very kind to me and went out of their way to support me in returning to school. And in many cases, kindness was given to me by those with whom I had not been kind to in the past. That needs to be emphasized.
With people in general being self-absorbed and easily distracted, it was not too long before my assault was simply old news, not talked of as much, and superseded by newer teenage dramas and crises. By the time I graduated from high school two years later it was rarely brought up by anyone at all, unless I did so myself.
But what of my classmate that beat me up? So far, I have only referred to him here as my bully, as my assailant, as someone who was violent, vicious, and the associate of an alleged thief. But he was also just another 15-year-old kid at our school …
Beyond our very public conflict, I didn’t know him that well: Rutland is a small town and we certainly shared some acquaintances, but he wasn’t someone I ever really spent any time around, other than getting bullied by him in the hallways on occasion. (To be fair, although I cannot specifically remember, it is more than likely that my mouthing-off to him precipitated the bullying I received: Most all the bullying I received started that way. Or, perhaps, I myself had bullied someone who had meant something to him: I just don’t remember.) Like me, he was not an exceptionally popular or unpopular student. I don’t remember him participating much at all in our school community: I do not recall him playing any sports for the school and he wasn’t in the band with me; I don’t remember him participating in any extra-curricular school activities, or even ever wearing a “Raider” sweatshirt. I am almost certain that if you had asked him prior to our conflict what he thought of our school he would not have given you any type of positive answer. He hung out with kids who were a lot rougher than my so-called “tough” friends and likely spent as much time skipping classes as attending them. Yet the fact remains, he was still one of the many students of Rutland High School. You should keep that in mind as you read on: Whatever else may be said, he was still a part of our community. He was a “Red Raider” too.
So, what about him? You may be asking yourselves why I should care: He pummeled me unconscious and doesn’t deserve my scrutiny, much less my sympathy. Well, as I said before, Rutland is a small town, and living in a small town you end up learning things about all kinds of folks that you never spend any time with, or even get to meet, and I had learned some things about my classmate prior to our conflict.
I will not share here with you what I knew: I feel I am already risking way too much of his privacy. Furthermore, I wasn’t certain then, nor am I now, that these things I learned were even true. The only thing you need to know is, that if they were true, he had an awful lot on his shoulders for a 15-year-old kid and not in a million years would I have traded places with him, even after going through the assault.
To say I pitied him would be going too far and you should definitely not be making me out to be some kind of saint in all of this: Make no mistake, at the time I was vehemently mad at him, maybe even hated him, for what I was going through. But I also couldn’t shake the feeling that had he been given the same blessings and advantages that I had been afforded in life, none of this may have happened in the first place. Feeling that way led to a lot of conflicting emotions for me during those first weeks after the assault; indeed, for many years afterward, as well.
That feeling was accompanied by a flood of questions: How afraid was he as he fled? Did he get chased by the police? Did he have to wait in the police station for as long as I had been in the hospital that day? Longer? Overnight? Did they put him in cuffs? Did they lock him in a cell or, even worse, the jail? How worried were his family? Were they as shocked as my family had been? Were they ashamed of him? Was he ashamed of himself? Were they supportive? Was anyone supportive to him, or was he all alone in this? How traumatic had all of this been for him?
I refused to press charges against him or allow my parents to do so on my behalf: One of my “tough” friends had suggested that it would be easier to exact revenge on my classmate if he was not in juvenile detention (jail); I let them believe that was my reasoning, but it was not the truth.
I had been home from the hospital less than 24 hours when the police dropped off a copy of an apology letter my classmate had written. I remember when I first read through it how angry I became at how fake the apology had sounded, and how it felt like he was really only using it as a means to mock me and what he had done to me. A few days later, I would learn that the police will typically coerce a suspect into writing an apology with the promise that things will go easier on them if the “judge sees they are sorry”. The “apology” is then simply used against the suspect as a written confession.
The police were frustrated with me that I had not pressed charges yet: With a written confession, they didn’t necessarily need me to press those charges themselves. But they made sure to drop off a copy of it to me, not because they wanted to show me that he was sorry, but because they likely would need me to cooperate to get a conviction. (Please know, I do believe that the police had the best of intentions from the perspective of being police, and I would also like to make the point that the officers that initially responded on the day of the assault should be commended for their kindness, delicacy and patience in dealing with myself, my family and everyone at the high school, especially those that they had to question who had witnessed the event directly.) The only point I am making here is that the job they do often forces their hands by what the law says is right regardless of what actually may be best for everyone involved.
My classmate received a suspension from the school as a result of our conflict. I remember my parents, and quite a few others, demanding that he be expelled from school completely. I returned to the school before he did but I do not remember by how long. However, I do remember that, by the time he did return, my school community at large was already making a pariah out of him.
While my return to school was (at least for the most part) met with compassion and support, my classmate was met with nothing but disdain and ostracization. From what I could see, the teachers that weren’t openly hostile to him were indifferent at best; most just regarded him with trepidation, but at least treated him professionally, if curtly. If any of the faculty tried to show him kindness, to reach out to him, to help him, it was done away from my eyes (but I really hope that they did). I have no doubt that he heard all of the awful things being said about him by his classmates and some of the teachers as he made his way through those same hallways as I: The insults, the threats, the calls for him to leave …
Maybe not physically but, for all intents and purposes, he was effectively being assaulted now too. I didn’t participate in these things but it wasn’t out of kindness; it was simply out of fear. I also did absolutely nothing at the time to discourage anyone who was.
We were true polar opposites now: The school community was drawn to me by the conflict I shared with my classmate and they were repelled by him for the same reason. Worse than that, the school community was actively chewing him up and trying to spit him away… This had started between us because he mistakenly thought I had organized a mob of people against him: Even though that was not true before, intentionally or not, it was becoming true now. Talk about being surreal…
I don’t know if my classmate ever truly felt ostracized by, or frightened of, any of the things that had been said at the school when he returned but I doubt he was. I don’t think he felt very much like he was a part of our school community to begin with and, for the most part, I doubt he was afraid of any of them individually or even as a mob: My classmate had been able to hold his own quite well in a fight long before his conflict with me. Had he walked over to that mob of my “tough” friends that night of the football game to confront them immediately, my guess is that most of them would have back-pedaled their threats or out-right run away from him. No one in that school had to look any farther than my face to see proof of his power... But I am not asking you to question if he actually felt ostracized and frightened or not.
I am asking you to question if he deserved to be…
Our high school is part of our community. I think a lot of us so-called adults tend to forget what that means. Our behavior towards each other around the “Raider” debate certainly leads me to believe that this has been the case lately. Our community is in crisis. Maybe we so-called adults could use a little education ourselves:
com·mu·ni·ty:
1. A group of people living in the same place or having a particular characteristic in common.
2. A feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests, and goals.
The first definition of the word is not what our community is struggling with. It’s that second definition, especially the words at the very beginning: “A feeling of fellowship with others…”.
Like the police officers coercing a confession out of my classmate; like the coach trying to toughen me up by removing my sunglasses: We so-called adults often find ourselves taking actions to do what we think is right, regardless of what actually may be best for a feeling of fellowship between our peers and our community at large.
I am not going to pretend to know how to fix any of this. Only a fool cannot see that our “Raider” debate was just a microcosm of the larger polarization plaguing our American community as a whole these days.
However, I am quite certain that continuing on by communicating to your neighbors solely through the use of social media, flags, signs, stickers, and the like, is merely the equivalent of, and just as brilliant as, what I said to my classmate just before I got pummeled unconscious almost 37 years ago: “So, I hear you’ve been threatening me …”
I was beat up because I didn’t communicate effectively.
As simple and as stupid as that may sound, that is really all there was to it. Everything afterwards that happened to me, my classmate, and our entire community at large was all the result of my having wasted the opportunity to communicate effectively with my classmate. That is why I do not hold my classmate responsible; it is why I do not hold a grudge against anyone else who may have acted negatively towards me afterwards… and it is 100% the same reason our community is being torn apart right now: A lack of effective communication…
I would love to tell you all that I immediately changed for the better from that experience of my sophomore year but it would be a lie. Oh, to be sure, my siblings and a few of my classmates likely enjoyed some immediate relief from my bullying, but change and evolution are a slow process, and my experience is certainly no exception to that rule. It would be years before I entirely stopped being a bully to others, and many, many more years after that before I stopped being a bully to myself, or even being able to fully understand why I had been a bully at all.
Not long after the events of that fall my classmate stopped showing up to school entirely. I never heard why. He might’ve transferred to another school but I think it is just as likely that he dropped out completely. And who would be surprised? Our school community had given up on him long before what happened between him and I: Is it any wonder at all he gave up on our community, given what we put him through afterwards?
The remaining years of my high-school were mostly a waste of time for me. I was completely disillusioned. I spiraled right down and disengaged from almost everything positive in my life: I quit the band and stopped participating in class entirely, only doing the bare minimum required to squeak-by and pass; I no longer followed any of the local sports (not even my sibling’s teams) or participated in any extracurricular activities what-so-ever; I abandoned most of my decent friends, spending the majority of my time with the kids I should have been avoiding; I stopped talking to my family; I began drinking and doing drugs; I knew I could take a beating at that point, so I began jumping into a lot more fights, even when I knew I was likely to get my ass handed to me again. My parents tried everything to help me, even sending me to a psychologist, but despite the best efforts of everyone involved, I kept spiraling: I had no hope in me and I just didn’t care anymore.
This behavior all continued more or less unabated until the beginning of my senior year. By that time, I was behaving like a seasoned criminal: I had a lot of rage, and I was very cruel to a lot of people. I would not have been able to articulate it at the time, but I had completely succumbed to my anger and depression, and I had been contemplating ending my own life.
Back then, our community had been in crisis for quite some time as well: I believe our local schools experienced at least a half a dozen student deaths in the short time between my freshman and senior year: Most of those deaths were suicides, and each of them were devastating to our community. There were also girls in my school that had been abused, raped, and beaten, and other kids that had sustained injuries far worse than mine while fighting with each other. All of these traumas seemed to be happening on a regular basis but mostly, unlike my own, without the benefit of taking place on the school property. Therefore, they did not garner the same attention from our community as my trauma had done. It may have not shown on the surface of things but our school community was hurting very badly.
Then, at the beginning of my senior year, something new came to our school community: A program was being offered to try to help the students mitigate all of this trauma around us. I learned of the program when a teacher approached me to audit the class in which it was first to be held. Given my attitude at the time, I certainly did not believe that I was going to be a benefit to anybody. However, between my grades and my lack of participation in anything, I was at risk of coming up short for my graduation requirements, so I leapt at the chance for what I perceived to be an easy credit. I wouldn’t realize it until many years later, but that would be one of the biggest turning points for my life.
The class was called the “Peer-to-Peer Program”. The premise was simple: Teach some senior students effective communication and coping skills, then pair them up with younger students experiencing problems to help them before their problems became a crisis. At the time, it sounded like a bunch of hokey “get in touch with your feelings” crap to me. I guess it probably was, but it also turned out to be very effective.
It was really quite genius when you think about it. You see, good communication skills act like a virus: Once you learn even the most basic of positive communication skills, you will in turn positively affect everyone you engage with thereafter, even without being conscious of it. While we seniors were being taught these skills, we were unwittingly acting as therapists for each other the entire time… and not just for the other seniors in the program with us, or our assigned peers, either.
I had become hyper-sensitive to other people’s behaviors as a natural result of the assault and the wake of trauma that followed it. I spent an extraordinary amount of time just observing my peers and how they treated each other: how they acted and how they reacted. It wasn’t something that I was really conscious of doing, more than it was a survival skill that ran on automatic in the back of my mind. But you didn’t need to be hyper-sensitive to see the immediate effect that the Peer-to-Peer Program had on my fellow students. It was absolutely stunning: Within just days, open bullying in the hallways was being challenged by uninvolved students on a regular basis; more and more students were coming to each other’s aid as a matter of course; students and teachers alike both became much better at simply being heard, and of being thoughtful of each other before they spoke. It was beautiful to watch unfold. I even found myself going out of my way to help people instead of hurting them and, for the first time in a long time, I was being nicer to myself as well. Certainly, the program wasn’t some magic pill that fixed everything: Our community still had its share of problems, and trauma still visited us plenty... but there was hope again, and things were better. Things were a lot better.
I managed to graduate, and then during the next year or so immediately following high school I found myself witness to more violence and cruelty than I ever thought was possible. I am not going to go into detail about that time here, beyond saying that, like the violence of my high school years, the majority of it likely could have been prevented by people learning to communicate with each other effectively. I am also quite sure I would have not survived that time without those skills I learned in the Peer-to-Peer Program.
I went away to a trade school for a couple years after that and then returned home to Rutland. Because of the shared acquaintances I mentioned before, I would see my classmate from time to time over the next few years. I even spoke to him on a couple of occasions; once even going so far as to say something lame to him like, “no hard feelings”, or something to that effect. I remember it felt disingenuous when I said it: It probably was, and he probably knew it.
In my late twenties, I took a job at a hospital diversion and crisis intervention program for adolescents. For the next three or so years, I saw dozens of children in crisis, and some of the worst parents Vermont had to offer. This facility was really just a stop-gap for crises and only a place to merely begin the process of getting help. You need to understand that for everyone involved, both the children and the parents alike, the process of healing absolutely only begins with the use of effective communication.
A little more than 10 years later I worked as an adjunct teacher in our local corrections system while I was between regular jobs. To my chagrin, but certainly not my surprise, I recognized more than a few faces behind those bars as belonging to the same now-grown children that I had tried to help a decade or so before. Well, as they say, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again!” I didn’t reach all, or even most of them, but a couple of them have worked their way out of the system, and have managed to stay out thus far. Again, I credit the use of effective communication.
Sometime after that, I was reading an article about a once proud local neighborhood here in town and the problems it was facing with recent crime and suffering. To my surprise, I found my classmate had been interviewed, and he was quoted in the article offering his opinions about what needed to be done. My initial response, given our shared past and knowing some of his history since that time, was to pronounce him a hypocrite.
Then I actually spent some time thinking about it: “Takes one to know one, Pete”, I said to myself. See, I had spent almost an entire decade after high school continuing to be a pretty vile person on many levels. I have no doubts of the very strong possibility that there may well be more than one person reading my story here that has every reason to hate on me and call me out for being a hypocrite as well. I would certainly deserve it. Although I have worked very hard, and continue to work very hard, to become a better person, it doesn’t change the facts of what I have done in the past, and people have every right to be skeptical. As I said at the beginning of my story, I regret and am sorry for the pain I have caused, and I accept my responsibility for all of it. I own it. I am a hypocrite.
The only response I have to my skeptics was said by someone far wiser than myself: “I guess I’d rather be a hypocrite than be somebody that never changed for the better.”
Still living in this small town, I have continued to hear about my classmate’s life from time to time. To the best of my knowledge, he became a fine father and lives his life as a decent man. Given what I and my community put him through as a kid, there are no words that can really express how happy and relieved I am to know that. If he is reading my words, I would like to say this to him: For whatever it may be worth coming from me, I want you to know that I am very proud of you, and I believe that you should be proud of yourself, too. I am so very sorry for my part in your suffering, and so very, very thankful to you that you didn’t give up because of it.
It has taken me a long time to get here. I hope you, my community, will bear with me just a bit longer…
You have seen here that the positive changes I have tried to make in my own life, and the lives of those around me, have taken many years and sometimes those changes have required risk and sacrifice. Again, I want to remind you all that I am no saint here. The truth is that most of my efforts have been selfishly motivated: I wanted to feel better about myself, and I want my community to be a nice place for me to live in. But the funny thing about positive change is that you eventually cannot help but get to a point where you have to put the needs and desires of others before your own, regardless of the sacrifice or risk to yourself: You have no choice but to act selflessly. It is not just a moral imperative; it is inevitable. If you refuse, then you are no longer making positive change, not for yourself nor anyone around you, no matter how right your own needs and desires may seem to be.
I started my journey being a destructive force towards my community long before I tried my hand at positive change. I have gravitated towards helping people through trauma because that is what I knew: it is what my experience had been. I have also lived most of my life in fear for those same reasons. Consequently, I have often restricted my efforts for positive change to areas out of the public spotlight: I know how to teach a class in a prison but I don’t know anything about being a community leader or a politician, and even the thought of publicly addressing you all here in this letter has my hands shaking as I write this. The need I feel to continue remaining anonymous is all but overwhelming to me… But I have seen how we have all been treating each other so negatively these past few years, and I can no longer ignore the fact that the needs of my community for people to speak out now outweigh my own desire to remain safely silent.
But beyond attempting to use effective communication with you all through this letter, I really don’t know how to proceed. As I said, I am not a community leader or a politician. So, I am going to use this letter not just to ask for help from you all, my community, but also to reach out to the only community leader I know personally. As it happens, he is also a former classmate of mine: A true “Red Raider” alumnus, Class of 1988; one of our aldermen, Mr. Thomas DePoy. Before I address him personally though, I am going to share some of what I know about him with all of you…
Like the classmate I shared the assault with, Tom was someone that I didn’t know very well in high school: I didn’t really spend much time with him, we were not friends, but we had mutual acquaintances. Like me, Tom had a love of sports, and he also experienced some bullying from his teammates. But unlike me, he stuck with it and toughed it out: He kept playing sports right through to his graduation. I have never said so to his face, but I have always respected him for that.
I was envious of him too. Not only because Tom was stronger than I in that regard but also because, as his reward for sticking to it, Tom was eventually able to experience the support, the camaraderie, the community of being part of a team, and the many positive benefits that brings to a student’s life.
As I am sure Tom will agree, there is a lot to be said about being part of a team. It a bond that goes well beyond just having a group of friends: A team will share responsibilities and work together towards common goals; a team will push its members to go beyond what they thought was possible about themselves; a team will build character and demand accountability; a team will shoulder each other’s burdens; a team will share all of its victories and defeats- for the group as a whole and for its members individually; a team will look out for one another, will protect one another, will defend one another, and will make sacrifices for each other… Perhaps most importantly, a team will always be there for you, no-questions-asked, even after you have long left the school.
What kid wouldn’t benefit from all of that? I’ll bet Tom did. I sure know I would have, and I’ll bet my classmate that I had the conflict with would have, too.
I am sure Tom will also agree that this is why being a “Raider” is so staunchly defended by some of our students and alumnus: Those ideals represent all that is good and right about our school, and even our entire community: It is a common bond, a feeling of fellowship with others…
As I stated before, our high school is a part of our community. It is not a separate part of our community, but an integral part: It is where we adults teach the ideals we hold dear as a community to those that come after us to ensure their continuity. The high-school team is the very embodiment of those ideals themselves. The team belongs not only to its members and alumni, it also belongs to all the students of the school and it belongs to all the members of the community at large. Similarly, those ideals of which it embodies are not for the team members alone but are meant to be a guide for all of us. That is why the community follows their team, roots for their team, and supports their team: The team is a representation of the best of what we wish the people of our community to aspire to be.
I now ask you to re-read that portion above where I began, “…there is a lot to be said about being part of a team”. Whenever you come to the word “team”, replace it with the word “community” and try to tell me I am wrong about what I just last stated in boldface.
So, why are some in our community trying to besmirch or taint what the “Raiders” represent? Why is everyone in our community having so many problems discussing this topic?
Just like a sporting event, there were two opposing sides competing over this topic: Those who supported keeping the “Raiders’” name and those who did not. Both sides were very determined to win; Both sides believed that they deserved to win. And both sides were willing to go to great lengths to do so.
The problem with this event though, is that everyone involved was actually on the same team! We became so blinded by our loyalties and desires that we failed to see that we were only competing against ourselves: As a team, we made no progress, we scored no points; there was no other team on the field with us to defeat, so we only defeated ourselves. This wasn’t some noble sporting event; this was merely a fight in the bathroom.
And that is just part of the larger problem that our entire society has been struggling with: None of this should have been treated as a competition or a fight in the first place; it should’ve been treated as a discussion.
Our community needs to engage in effective communication skills.
And we need to do it before we start to pummel each other unconscious.
Again, this is not a call to re-open this debate. I am just trying to get you all to listen to each other!
I ask you all again to re-read that portion above where I began, “…there is a lot to be said about being part of a team”. Read it out loud this time, and whenever you come to the words “a team”, I now want you to replace it with the words “The Raiders”. Really, do it! After the way we have all behaved lately, it’s the very least we could do for each other at this point…
Then repeat the process (out loud again), but this time substitute the words “a team” with the words “The Ravens.” Seriously, do it again. All of us owe each other at least this tiny bit of effort …
It should be completely evident to us all that those team ideals we want our community to aspire to are not going to change regardless of the label we put on them. We want them to be a constant; we need them to be immutable.
As so-called adults, those ideals should have been the only part we were focusing on for our students. Any other argument made by us, the so-called adults, “Raider” or “Raven”, “our-side” or “their-side”, the majority of it all more or less amounts to the same thing: A bunch of self-serving nonsense…
To Tom,
Our community really needs a leader right now. We are desperate. We need a way to guide us back to acting like a community again: something to bring us together and restore our common bond, our feeling of fellowship with others. We don’t need the tough-love of a coach right now, we need the gentle guidance of a teacher. I know that you know the difference.
I am asking for your help. I cannot even begin to describe how frightened I am by even speaking up. Just as I was when I was a sophomore, I am terrified of the unwanted attention I may bring upon myself, my family and my friends. I am taking a really big risk here and I am asking you to do the same.
While you and I may have never been close, I do know you well enough to know that you have rightfully earned the love and respect of a great many of our community. And even if you do not believe it, I sympathize with your argument: I was a proud “Red Raider” once too. If you did not know, I got myself on the yearbook committee my senior year to score another easy credit: I myself picked out the graphic of the Red Raider / American Indian / Native American on the front cover for our graduating class’s edition. I didn’t feel bad about myself for doing it then, and I don’t set blame on myself for it now, any more than you do for wanting to continue using the “Raider” name. Because we never perceived or intended either the name or the image to be hurtful, or to make anyone in our school feel like they didn’t belong: We simply never thought of them that way. To us, being a “Red Raider” only meant that we were part of our Beloved Rutland Community, no more no less. In spite of my rocky history at our school, and in spite of what anyone might think about me after reading my words here, I absolutely still believe that to be true.
However, for some, that perception has changed: Time has moved on, and now we have a part of our community that doesn’t feel the same way. I have no idea if they are in the majority of our community or not. But whatever their number, they have let us know that the words and the imagery associated with our mascot do feel hurtful to them; that our mascot does make them feel like they do not belong to our community. I sympathize with their argument, too. Whether or not you or I believe that our mascot actually invokes these negative feelings is not the point: The point is that some of our community feel ostracized and hurt.
I am asking you if you think we should continue to let any part of our community feel that way.
This is not some ploy to get you to lead an effort to reinstate the “Ravens”. Again, this is not a call to re-open that debate. I am simply asking you, as a leader in our community, to lead the effort in bringing us back together; this is a cry for help to heal our community.
Right or wrong, you helped lead the efforts to reinstate the “Raider” mascot. Right or wrong, the school board made their vote, and the “Raider” mascot was reinstated. Right or wrong, that entire process and its result has driven a wedge through the middle of this community like you and I both have never witnessed. As a leader in those efforts (and more importantly, as a leader in our community), you, and the other community leaders that supported you, have a responsibility to answer for that wedge.
What should you do? As I stated earlier, I am not going to pretend to know how to fix any of this. But there is no way for me to express how important I think it is that you learn from my example: All those years ago, I wasted my opportunities to communicate effectively with our classmates: at the football game, again right before the assault, and then again during the aftermath with the rest of my entire school community at large (including you). If you didn’t see or understand the extent of the damage that did to our community back then, I have tried to spell it all out for you here in this open letter.
You are being presented with a similar opportunity now: It may be too late for you to have stopped the fight in the bathroom, but it is not too late to set a good example for the rest of our school community on being better to each other in its aftermath. It will likely take a lot of risk and sacrifice on your part. As your classmate, and as a member of your community, I will help you in any way that I can. It is my sincere hope that, unlike me, you don’t waste your chance.
In closing to you, my classmate Tom, I beg your pardon for speaking to you about all of this so publicly. And as Mr. Alderman, I respectfully thank-you very much for taking the time to consider what I have had to say.
To the rest of my Beloved Rutland Community:
If my story, and everything else I have written here, serves any purpose at all, it is only to show that nobody on either side of this argument is completely right or wrong, completely good or bad, any more than I or my classmate that I had the conflict with are: We are all a mix of both. The same goes for how our mascot itself is perceived by our community today: While it is certainly not a symbol of hate and exclusion, given what we “Red Raiders” have always believed about it, the fact remains that it also no longer stands as a pure symbol of inclusion for our entire community, either: It is also a mix of both.
To my fellow “Red Raiders”: Please take a risk and consider that what we hold sacred, and rightfully believe to be true, may now also be disregarding what actually may be best for everyone involved and is, in fact, hurting our community in spite of our beliefs.
To my fellow “Ravens”: We as well must be thoughtful and considerate to the value of ideals and tradition, and to the symbols that our neighbors still hold as sacred to represent them. Please consider that sometimes change is not warranted and, when it is, that sometimes change should not be demanded but taught. Change and evolution are a slow process.
All of us know bullying does not end with high-school (I have even been bullied by school kids as an adult!). But as adults we should know better than to bully each other, and we should be setting a better example for the children in our community.
We all know the difference between an inflammatory statement and a mere opinion: One is used only to share your views; the other is used specifically to pick a fight. Think on that before you speak out.
If you are being bullied already, or one of your neighbors has been trying to pick a fight with you, perhaps it is time you respond with some kindness, instead of saying, “So I hear you’ve been threatening me…”
Furthermore, if I was able take the risk and make the effort to put aside my fears and anger so that I could consider the feelings and perspective of a person who pummeled me to a bloody, unconscious, pulp, then there is no reason that any of you reading now should not be able to do the same with your neighbors, who, at their worst, have merely called you some names: Have the courage and patience to see your neighbor’s point of view.
And please don’t be afraid of being a hypocrite; be afraid of resisting personal growth and change.
Lastly, I encourage all of you to start learning and using effective communication skills, to engage with each other in a positive and healthy manner. It is absolutely the only way to begin our process of healing, and it should be the first and best example we are setting for our students.
In spite of the best efforts of some of you, I still believe in this community, and I hope all of you do, too.
But if any of you out there decide that you are just too mad about what I have shared here, and you would rather come pick a fight with me about it: Well, I already know I can take a beating … One Franzoni or another has lived on my street for almost 100 years; I am not hard to find. But I sure would respect you a lot more if, when you see me, you just tried communicating with me instead.
I very sincerely wish each and every one of you all the best.
Peter G. Franzoni
Red Raider, Class of 1988
Team Rutland, 2022
P.S.- A very heartfelt thank-you to all of the educators and support staff out there, and specifically to the educators and support staff of the class of 1988, especially: Mr. Lopes, Mrs. Birkenhead, Mr. Kreitzer, the late Mr. Green, and, most importantly, the late Principal Joseph Whalen: Thank-you for teaching me the power of kindness by your example. I will never forget.
(Please feel free to share any or all of the above as each of you see fit.)
