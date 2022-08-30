I shake my head at the Aug. 16 commentary in your paper by Nicholas Boke titled “And so it begins,” about the upcoming vote in the November general election on the Article 22 state Constitution amendment. He slams the organization Vermonters for Good Government for opposing the amendment. The good folks from that organization are correct; this amendment, establishing a right, could require health care workers to abandon their conscience and participate in medical procedures they find immoral, and that could have a chilling affect on finding workers in an industry already short on help.

But what amazes me most about his article is Boke publishes the amendment wording, which I will repeat here, as it will appear on our ballot in the November general election — Article 22: That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means — and his next line says, “That’s all.”

