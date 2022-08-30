I shake my head at the Aug. 16 commentary in your paper by Nicholas Boke titled “And so it begins,” about the upcoming vote in the November general election on the Article 22 state Constitution amendment. He slams the organization Vermonters for Good Government for opposing the amendment. The good folks from that organization are correct; this amendment, establishing a right, could require health care workers to abandon their conscience and participate in medical procedures they find immoral, and that could have a chilling affect on finding workers in an industry already short on help.
But what amazes me most about his article is Boke publishes the amendment wording, which I will repeat here, as it will appear on our ballot in the November general election — Article 22: That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means — and his next line says, “That’s all.”
That’s all? This confusing, purposely vague, open-ended explanation of a “right” is without limits or protections for those most vulnerable, including the fetus and minor children. It includes no age limits whatsoever and specifies no gender. Late-term abortions, opposed by 90% of Americans, would be protected by this amendment. It is a lawyer’s dream as the courts will decide what is and isn’t “personal reproductive autonomy” or “one’s own life course.” What deviant sexual activity could be perpetrated on a minor by an “individual” trying to satisfy his or her personal urges (life course) and then have it determined to be legal due to this amendment’s wording? And do we want our Constitution changed by language that most folks cannot grasp the meaning of?
During the floor debate on Proposal 5 on Feb. 8 of this year, I spoke in opposition. Here is part of what I said:
“In a 2017 article entitled ‘The Future of Reproductive Autonomy’ law professor John Robertson asserts that reproductive autonomy includes ‘the freedom to have sex without reproduction.’ If this is now a ‘right’ does it set the stage for legal prostitution and sex work in Vermont? The courts may say that it does. So that could mean sex work at any age as long as you’re following your own ‘life course.’ The occasional pregnancy caused by sex work can be easily cared for by Planned Parenthood. Is this what we want for Vermont? Is this how we attract much needed families and work force to our state?
If “personal reproductive autonomy” is a “right,” will taxpayers be on the hook to pay for abortions, sterilization, infertility and surrogacy, gender surgeries … and Planned Parenthood itself? What about those of us who conscientiously object on moral grounds to supporting these procedures? These questions should be in the minds of everyone as we decide on this issue today.”
That’s all? Whether you are pro-life or pro-choice, this terrible amendment is dangerous and should be rejected by all Vermonters in November.
Art Peterson lives in Clarendon. He is a state representative.
