Ken Fredette of Wallingford lectures us in his Dec. 1 commentary “Where the buck stops” about how best to do things in the Mill River school district.
If only those of us who disagree with divisive flags politicizing education, “these threats” as he calls it, would change our minds and see the light! He tells us what it takes to be a school board member, how those in our community planning to run in March 2021 with an agenda “should reconsider.” I know he has attended several MRUUSD board meetings lately; those with an agenda now occupy board seats.
Further, Fredette makes the laughable assertion that those of us fighting the political flags are “bullies who have zero interest in considering a viewpoint other than their own.” Say that again? Who, Mr. Fredette, has repeatedly ignored the 500 voters of our district who signed a petition to put the flag issue to a public vote? Who has obstinately refused to reconsider their vote on this highly emotional issue? So now we must accept everything this board authorizes, lest we be labeled bullies? It always amazes me how ideologues resort to name-calling when they have nothing else.
Those of us opposed to the board’s decision will continue to fight every day, and have every right to do so. Liberty Counsel is working with us as a free service and may bring suit if needed. Children will continue to be called names and bullied at school until staff intervenes; no flag will correct those injustices. And there are present Mill River board members who have slandered community members and families multiple times, and made racist remarks in their internal correspondence, without penalty or censure. Finally, we, as taxpayers, may vote the school budget down and replace board members, something I have advocated for, and will continue to do. We “bullies” have that right.
In a Nov. 6 letter, “Get together,” in this paper, he thanked voters, sort of, and said of me something to the effect that I’m aggressive, to put it mildly. I’ll wear that as a badge of honor. It’s always great to be lectured by the last-place finisher.
If Ken Fredette appears on the ballot for the School Board in March in Wallingford, it would be best to vote for anyone else.
Art Peterson lives in North Clarendon.
