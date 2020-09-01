The Mill River Unified Union School District board of directors has stubbornly refused to listen to its constituents regarding the Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Pride flag issue. Despite a petition signed by more than 500 voters representing more than 10% of the total who called to have this issue put on a ballot for a district-wide vote, they have marched forward with their plan to fly the two flags on the flagpoles at all five district schools without listening to the concerns of the taxpayers. And despite emails and other correspondence against their actions, the ideologues on the board arrogantly wave off all complaints. We just don't matter.
Whether they choose to recognize it or not, their decision regarding the flags is causing widespread upheaval among parents and others throughout the Mill River footprint. Parents and grandparents who don't want their kids exposed to political influences in school are struggling to find alternative schooling for their children. People in the communities shake their heads and wonder what has happened to a once-outstanding school system. And to make matters worse, MRUUSD is the only district, at least in this area, not holding any in-person classes until at least November, causing further family disruption.
The only sensible solution I can see is for the MRUUSD board to propose a ballot item concerning the flags they want to raise to be voted on by Australian ballot at the November general election. There is still time to get that done. This would give the voters and taxpayers of the district a chance to weigh in on this divisive issue. I implore the board to bring this up for discussion at their next board meeting and to delay the raising of the two flags until after the November vote.
Art Peterson lives in North Clarendon.
