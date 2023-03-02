Reviewing the opinion piece by Jim Furnish and Zack Porter ("Nix Telephone Gap" Rutland Herald, Feb. 22), I feel the authors have casually dismissed a well-thought-out proposal for the Green Mountain National Forest. While I admire and share the authors' passion for our public lands, I was struck by the lack of objectivity in their presentation of this particular project in the media.
The authors seem to rely on desk-bound theories for managing forest ecosystems, as if issuing a one-size-fits-all proclamation will yield healthy, vigorous forests and increase carbon capture, all necessary steps to mitigate climate change. Missing in the opinion piece are the actual, on-the-ground conditions found in Telephone Gap.
Ground-based data is exactly the reason why an interdisciplinary team of professionals studied the existing conditions before designing a forest restoration project. The team gathers data, compares the conditions on the ground to the desired conditions, including carbon capture and retention, and comes to a reasoned conclusion for how, when and where to take action. They forecast the likely future, and make site-specific recommendations for taking a management action or not.
Conservation is the overarching goal, especially for scarce or dwindling habitats found on the landscape. And conservation also means preservation of options. This includes retention and preservation of uncommon habitats, restoring resiliency in diminished ones, and utilizing resources that are widely found. Restoration forestry, for which the GMNF has been recognized as a national leader, includes identification and protection of scarce resources, maintenance and enhancement of soils, water quality and scenic beauty, control of invasives, management of insect and diseases, while building resilient forest conditions to withstand future disturbance events. And yes, climate change mitigation through sequestration of carbon into forest sinks, as well as capture of durable wood products, before those options are lost. “The greatest good, for the greatest number, in the long run” is the theme that runs through.
What the authors fail to tell us: This is no forest primeval. Although the majority of the Telephone Gap project area is maturing forest of 80 years or more, the only old-growth forest that lies within the project area is found in the Cape Research Natural Area, where active management is not allowed. No management is proposed for those acres or that area. Wait, that's not what you have heard about this project?
The woodlots typically transferred to Vermont's national forest are not the pristine stands of old growth forest you may have thought. Often on these lands, the project managers find conditions on the ground that preclude trees and stands from soldiering on in good health. These parcels were cut-over woodlots and rocky farm fields that have grown back to forest in the past century or more. They had been cleared by their former owners, the farmers who then abandoned such difficult land long ago. In the case of Telephone Gap, much of the lands acquired within the past five years had been in private ownership for many decades. Maples were tapped for sugar, other woodlots were often high-grade logged. Today, those trees and stands bear the scars of those past events, often showing low resiliency. Fading crowns, decaying stems, understories overstocked with diseased trees, the landscape has a story to tell that the forest professionals know well. This project addresses the existing conditions via specific actions to restore tree health and vigor, build more complex forest structure, repair trails and roads, restore free-flowing waters through dam removal, and much more. With limited staffing and budgets, it may be a long time before another restoration opportunity might occur in this area.
The interdisciplinary team members most certainly identified those mature forest stands that show the best potential to grow into mature forests and old growth. They would have also found those poorly-performing forest stands, dominated by northern hardwoods, that will not thrive without restorative treatments. The conditions vary greatly, as would be expected across such a large area. Similar project areas across the GMNF, with the ubiquitous cellar holes and declining apple trees that dot the landscape, remind us that earlier generations of Vermonters once lived a hardscrabble existence across the Green Mountain state. While some forest stands have recovered nicely, others are still not resilient after the previous disturbances. Hence, this project was designed to address those site-specific restoration concerns.
Disturbances, such as windstorms, ice events, and insects and disease agents will ebb and flow across the landscape over time, regardless of forest resiliency in the face of these agents of change. Wildlife habitat, water quality, invasive species, and yes, carbon sequestration and storage will rise and fall over time within these natural cycles. Lands across the forest that are reserved for passive management provide an excellent benchmark for comparing to these active management techniques.
Forest managers are charged to meet the desired outcomes stated clearly in law, regulation and overarching plans. Looking at previous integrated resource projects undertaken on the GMNF, we can see how restoration activities have achieved impressive results. For invasive weeds don't remove themselves; people pull weeds. Abandoned apple trees, now overtopped by encroaching forest, don't release and prune themselves. Forest stewards do this work. And for this project, decaying old sugar maples, yellow birches, and sadly, soon-to-be-extinct ash trees, are being slowly replaced by overstocked understories. Forest species, such as beech, often disease-riddled and densely-packed, are increasing, while the native oaks disappear. It would be smart to capture some of these fading remnants now and turn them into durable wood products and locally grown biomass energy before they are gone. A project like this one, taking years to plan, doesn't come around very often. Stewardship agreements make this work happen. Make it count.
The Telephone Gap integrated project looks to me to be well-thought-out and responsive to the conditions as found on the ground. Once in a while, it would be a nice gesture to show our forest professionals our gratitude. They toil in relative obscurity, quietly going about their tasks without shining a spotlight on themselves on the national stage. Perhaps we should thank them for a job well done. I will.
Bill Peterson served as forest management program leader on the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forest. He lives in North Chittenden.
