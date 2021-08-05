Last night, as I drove into the entrance of Mill River Union High School to attend our second in-person School Board meeting in more than a year, I was made deeply aware of the decline and dysfunction of our current MRUUSD administration.
As I viewed the formerly and meticulously tended sign surrounded by its brick planter garden, I observed some long-neglected lilies lovingly planted by enthusiastic students, their devoted teachers and their hopeful parents to welcome all to our well-loved school, pathetically struggling to survive.
These rapidly dwindling glories choked out by a variety of weeds screamed out to me of the allegory of our current, so-called "educational" situation in the MRUUSD.
The struggling flowers remind me of all of our current and future students. Each one is an individual beauty struggling to grow, survive and thrive to confidently progress into the future. The weeds, of which there are many, are currently choking out the beautiful flowers that are desperately striving to survive and prosper.
It is time for us to tend to and weed the garden of our precious children instead of encouraging the weeds of division, dysfunction and disruption in our schools propagated by some of our past and present board members, choking off the beautiful, diverse perennials that are our children and grandchildren.
We are now forced to believe that an additional flag or a parade of flags attached to our United States and state flags will divert our local citizen's attention from the sorry state of our weed-riddled "education" system, with no consideration given to the vast number of petitions and testimony of our citizens.
These flags will not distract our parents, grandparents and taxpayers from the fact that our School Board and administrators are woefully neglecting our students' undisputed right to educational excellence, and an unfettered future and obfuscating MRUUSD's lack of competence with any flag will not erase the fact that our formerly well-run school district is riddled with the weeds of division and incompetence.
When I arrived at my very diverse and accepting school every school day, I was greeted by a well-kept lawn and two flags. Our U.S. flag and our state flag, which most of us saluted with our pledge respecting those who chose not to stand.
We were never greeted by any other flag, poster or any other divisive propaganda as we entered the building, and we had no idea nor interest in the political or sexual proclivities of our teachers or students.
We were there to fulfill our expectation to work hard and learn as much as we could to propel us into successful adulthood. I'm not saying that I was always up to that task, but I was expected and mostly tried to comply.
This is all I am asking for our current and future MRUUSD school board: Weed your garden. Fly our United States and Vermont flags — paid for by our ancestors' blood and lives. These are treasures at the entryway of all our schools.
When BLM, NEA, NRA or any other organizations pay for our school grounds, teachers' and support staff's salaries, pensions and benefits, they can proudly display their flags over their school. As this is not the case, I demand that our united flags of ownership be the only flags displayed at our schools.
Bring back education — not indoctrination back to our schools. I also request that former ousted and losing candidates cease and desist on their campaign to malign and threaten my family because we dare to state the obvious.
Barbara S. Peterson lives in Clarendon. She is the wife of Rep. Art Peterson.
