March is Disability Awareness Month, and as we celebrate the contributions of people with disabilities to our communities, workplaces and classrooms, it’s important to recognize these individuals still face challenges to achieving financial independence. That’s why, as state treasurer, I’m excited to promote Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts.

ABLE accounts are state-run savings accounts that allow individuals with disabilities and their families to save and invest money without reducing their public benefits like Medicaid and SSI. Since the program’s establishment in 2018, nearly 900 Vermonters have opened ABLE accounts and now have assets totaling over $7 million. While this is great progress, I know thousands and thousands more Vermonters could benefit.

