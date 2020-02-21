An open letter to Proctor Town voters:
As a former resident of Proctor for 43 years, I enjoyed the wonderful water from Kiln Brook. The water rights to Kiln Brook were purchased by the town of Proctor in 1903. To ensure and protect this pristine water supply, the town subsequently purchased the 1,650-acre Chittenden Watershed. As of 2014, the water from Kiln Brook no longer met a newly enacted federal regulation for surface water, so the Town relocated its water source to a well in the valley.
In October, the changed status of the 1,650-acre Chittenden Watershed attracted the interest of an individual developer who made an unsolicited offer to the Proctor Select Board to purchase the land for $1.5 million. The Proctor Select Board subsequently posted Article 7 on the Town Warning for March 2 providing voters the opportunity to voice their opinion as to whether to sell or not sell the land. Article 7 reads as follows:
“Shall the Town vote to authorize the Selectboard to list and otherwise solicit offers to purchase its watershed lands in Chittenden, Vermont, for such value and on terms the Selectboard deems to be acceptable.”
This letter advocates and encourages the residents and voters of Proctor, in the event the decision is made to sell the land, that the land should be sold to a publicly held organization that would ensure public access and the integrity (wholeness) of the land. The Green Mountain National Forest would be such a public entity, as opposed to an individual or a privately owned entity that could potentially subdivide the land and exploit its resources, while denying public access. The following reasons are given in support of that position.
Public ownership provides for the management and public access to the land.
Public ownership will ensure the land will remain intact. Fragmentation of land is a significant factor causing species decline and loss.
Public ownership will complement publicly held and adjoining Mount Carmel State Forest and Green Mountain National Forest.
Public ownership of the watershed will maintain the supply of an abundant source of pristine water and will prevent the commercial sale and exploitation of Boiling Spring and Kiln Brook.
Public ownership will prevent the commercial exploitation of potential ridgeline wind resources.
Public ownership will sustain healthy forests that are managed to maintain the diversity of plant and animal species and provide critical corridors for terrestrial migrants, such as moose and bear.
Public ownership will provide for public access. Public access for recreation to fish, to hunt, to hike/snowshoe, to snowmobile, to bird, to botanize and to butterfly. Public access for archaeological and scientific inquiry, such as vernal pool and montane wildlife studies.
Public ownership will continue to provide access to VAST snowmobile trails, the Catamount Trail system and Green Mountains’ Long Trail.
A “no” vote on Article 7 would continue the current generous practice of the Town of Proctor to allow public access to the 1,650-acre Chittenden Watershed for recreation, education and scientific inquiry while concurrently promoting a modest logging program.
A “no” vote on Article 7 will ensure the integrity (wholeness) of the land and its water resources under current practice.
A “yes” vote on Article 7 could potentially result in the purchase of the 1,650-acre Chittenden Watershed by an individual or private entity and deny all public access while placing the integrity of the land, its water resource and wildlife at risk.
Roy Pilcher lives in Rutland Town.
