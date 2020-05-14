A week and a half ago, I sent the following email, regarding the recently released documentary “Planet of the Humans,” to our state representatives and senators. I sent a similar email to our congressional delegation, Representative Welch, and Sens. Leahy and Sanders. Not one of those seven politicians who represent Windham-3, Windham County and the State of Vermont has replied. Sen. Leahy’s office sent an acknowledgement of receipt of my message. Surely, the issues raised in the documentary about the efficacy of renewable energy, are worthy of a full and open debate, especially since Vermont’s Climate Caucus has indicated it will proceed apace on the policy measures of the Global Warming Solutions Act.
Greetings, Sens. Balint and White, and Reps. Partridge and Tully:
As you are aware, a number of communities in our little state of Vermont have wrestled with industrial-scale, renewable energy projects. In the process of researching the potential impacts of these projects, many of us have learned that industrial wind, solar and biomass industries are, in fact, perpetrating a scam in which they enrich themselves at the expense of taxpayers and residents who have these projects inflicted on their neighborhoods. And all this scallywaggery for “renewables” that are, in fact, neither green nor renewable.
I urge you to watch Michael Moore’s documentary “Planet of the Humans,” which illuminates well the deception of renewable energy industries and their supporters. bit.ly/PlanetOfHumans is a link to the film.
I also urge you to not extend any tax breaks or subsidies to renewable energy industries, including solar, wind and biomass. The time is long past that these industries should stand in the market on their own — if they can. Please be wary of legislation that claims to contribute to Vermont’s “green-ness.” The measures the “green” legislation calls for rest on faulty assumptions and downright falsehoods. Please be wary of the many “renewable” energy proponents who dominate your committee meetings. They represent their own self-interest or that of those who pay them. Please protect the people of this state, not particular business and institutional interests that claim to be green and defenders of the environment when, in fact, they are neither green, nor do they defend the environment.
Vermont is the Green Mountain State, green because of its forests, pastures, fields, wetlands and meadows; not because it’s a good place for renewable energy companies to make greenbacks, and not because it’s being hoodwinked into a false “green” while being destroyed by renewable energy industries and their supporters in federal and state government.
I wish you and yours good health and safety through this pandemic.
Anna Pilette lives in Grafton.
