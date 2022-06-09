This is the start: Deny Lake Bomoseen herbicide permit.
1. Premature considerations — I have shared numerous times with the community, members of the DEC, Lake Bomoseen Association (LBA), and ANR, that there is a lack of studies done with this chemical. It was registered with the EPA in 2018. This effectively means that, at best, there are only four years of scientific studies done. This is not nearly enough time to rule out all ecological, biological, chemical and microbial impacts. The fact that it is registered with the EPA, does not mean this is a safe, effective and a widely accepted chemical, especially not in Vermont.
2. Elusive studies — When I was doing research, I found it ironic that any studies that remotely showed uncertainty or negatives with the chemical, required a little extra digging. This is where most people falter. In order to gain an unbiased opinion of the chemical, it requires more than just looking at the top five Google searches. By my account, I have discovered many important facts. There is concerning data out there, you just have to look harder.
3. Public relations — In any business, organization or group, it’s vital to consider public relations. Many Vermonters have expressed their disapproval of all the chemicals already injected into our lakes, while the others were completely unaware. If this permit is being considered, or gets approved, the DEC, the Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust (LBPT), and the LBA will not only be disregarding my anti-herbicide group, but the formal opinions of the Town of Castleton; Town of Hubbardton; Town of Fair Haven; Town of Shrewsbury; Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department; Vermont Bassmasters; Rutland Bass Club; Rutland County Audubon Society; Vermont Bass Nation; and thousands of people who have signed our petition.
4. Law — Pursuant to 10 V.S.A. § 1455, there are requirements for a permit to be considered:
a. “There is no reasonable nonchemical alternative.” Any person, group, organization or business that has shown dissatisfaction with the idea of using chemical methods believes there are nonchemical alternatives. Speaking for my anti-herbicide group, there are other solutions such as hand harvesting (gives diver experience and allows the community to use the harvested plants for nutrients in their garden); mechanical harvesting (quick and effective removal); benthic barriers or mats (effective and inexpensive); and draw downs.
b. “There is acceptable risk to the non-target environment.” There is unacceptable risk to the non-target environment. The active ingredient and its metabolites have the ability to reside in the bodies of various living organisms. It’s possible it will impact fish, other non-target aquatic plants, microorganisms, benthic invertebrates and humans in the short term. However, it is even more likely these biological species will be impacted and/or compromised throughout a longer period. It’s something I and many other Vermonters are not willing to take a gamble on.
c. “There is negligible risk to public health.” Based on data gaps in the peer-reviewed study and the facts regarding bioaccumulation and probable endocrine disrupting properties, there is (possible) significant risk to public health.
d. “A long-range management plan has been developed, which incorporates a schedule of pesticide minimization.” In my research, I discovered that many species of aquatic plants become resistant to chemicals repeatedly applied to lakes. I would hate to see Vermont follow down the path of repeat applications to cheat nature’s ability to adapt.
e. “There is a public benefit to be achieved from the application of a pesticide or, in the case of a pond located entirely on a landowner’s property, no undue adverse effect upon the public good.” The majority of local Vermonters oppose this idea altogether. Therefore, there is no possible way it could, or would, be in the public good.
Not only do I recommend this permit get denied, but that we change the permit process in Vermont — one that requires DEC and VTF&W to work together, while also allowing surrounding towns and residents to have a say in this process. Until we can keep ourselves honest with a transparent permit procedure, there needs to be a moratorium placed on all chemicals used on lakes and ponds. As a state, we can do better to ensure environmental justice and preservation. This is the start.
Anna Ploof lives in Rutland.
