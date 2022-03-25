I can’t fathom man’s urge to destroy nature as we once knew it or know it now. Lake Bomoseen should not fall victim to man’s unruly action. If chemical methods are used to “control” milfoil, we would be doing our locals, our state and nation a disservice.
Locals would not only face the crippling impact of having a chemical in their nearby water source, but they would also see this ecosystem depreciate. Fish may become smaller and less populated, the abundance of dead milfoil would, to some degree, decrease water quality and, over time, the chemical could adversely impact nontarget species. These are just a few potential changes that could be physically seen if this chemical is injected into Lake Bomoseen.
What about the microorganisms and benthic invertebrates at the very bottom of the food chain? What about the sub-chronic impacts on fish that we don’t see? What about the chemical’s impacts on human health? Your answer is as good as mine.
I would be an ashamed Vermonter if chemicals were put into Lake Bomoseen. Any true Vermont resident is proud of our “green” reputation. For years, we have overcome so many obstacles. From combating air pollutants, to seeking renewable sources of energy, we remain an example to live by within the United States. In my eyes, Vermont would no longer be an example to live by if such project came to fruition.
We are lucky to live in Vermont where we are known to have fresh air, clean water and healthy ecosystems. However, I feel forever disappointed and enraged for man’s urge to destroy part of our Vermont grounds. We should always be striving to improve water quality, air quality, ecosystem health and biodiversity — not working to destroy it. Chemical methods to control a harmless plant will never be the solution to this war.
“Man is a part of nature, and his war against nature is inevitably a war against himself.” — Rachel Carson
Anna Ploof lives in Castleton.
