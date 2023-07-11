It was announced on April 28 that CO2 levels had breached 425 parts per million for the very first time. As an 86-year-old who has witnessed the horrific climate changes, this brings tears to my eyes.

It is not the numbers that matter, but, for weeks on end now, we have personally witnessed an atmosphere of continuous cloudy skies containing smoke from forest fires and rain that never seems to end.

