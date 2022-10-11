During a recent debate, Gov. Phil Scott said Vermont doesn’t need any more local, renewable energy because we already get all we need out of Canada, from Hydro-Quebec. He also doesn’t like looking at renewables. “I don’t apologize for not wanting to see wind generation on those ridgelines because we have alternatives, and this is from Hydro-Québec,” he said.

It’s an out-of-sight, out-of-mind view that weakens our clean energy goals.

