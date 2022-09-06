Calling all members to help save Vermont State Employees Credit Union. Sometime this fall, VSECU members will be asked to vote on a proposed merger with New England Federal Credit Union. Calling All Members is a members' collaboration to defeat this merger and preserve VSECU as an independent, statewide, financial cooperative built by Vermonters, for Vermonters.

The current VSECU leadership has tried to portray Calling All Members founders as too old to appreciate how rapidly the industry is changing. Yet the industry has been changing rapidly for a long, long time and each of the founders, along with many other volunteers and employees, worked to build an organization capable of meeting the challenges of a dynamic marketplace. It is the current leadership that has abandoned the vision and mission of VSECU and is proposing to turn control of our credit union over to the NEFCU Board of Directors. We think that is wrong and VSECU members should soundly reject this merger proposal.

