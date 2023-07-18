July 26 is National Disability Independence Day which commemorates the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the U.S. law prohibiting discrimination against those with disabilities. In the 33 years since this law was enacted, life in America has drastically improved for everyone with a disability. From ramps on city streets and at the entrances to buildings, to assistive listening devices at events and more inclusion in the workplace, there are more accommodations than ever for persons with disabilities.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the digital world. In fact, digital accessibility is practically non-existent and having a good user experience with many websites, apps and other online programs can be frustrating and overwhelming. This is reprehensible and embarrassing for living in the so-called “digital age.”

