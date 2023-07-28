Congressional Republicans are in a struggle with the White House to rein in federal spending after the U.S. national debt ballooned past $32 trillion following the COVID pandemic. The 2023 “Farm Bill” is an excellent place to start. There’s plenty to cut.

The proposed farm bill is massive. The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry estimates its 10-year cost at $1.5 trillion. If passed in its current form, this would be the first time a farm bill has exceeded $1 trillion.

