The headline last week and this week [as of Friday, Aug. 16] was designed to catch your attention, but it is only true in the eyes of those on the left who cannot accept that [President Donald Trump] was elected by the will of the American voter or that he has done an amazing job in his three years in office. I said in last week’s message that I would speak this week to the good our president has done that he gets very little credit for. So, here we go.
Our nation is prospering under the leadership of Trump. He works to strengthen our military for deterrence. He works to strengthen our economy, creating jobs and wealth for our citizens. He ends bad deals and renegotiates them with America’s interests considered first. He has appointed strong conservative non-activist judges.
He has removed unnecessary business regulations, creating six million new jobs. Wages are up. Unemployment is at record lows for all, including African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans and women. There are now 9,000 “Opportunity Zones” across the nation to spur $100 billion in investments that will benefit 35 million Americans. The president has delivered tax cuts, increasing workers’ take-home pay. Businesses also have benefited from lower taxes and some have given bonuses to their workers from those saved taxes. The stock market keeps reaching new highs.
The commander in chief has virtually eliminated ISIS, destroying their caliphate. Remember when, daily, we saw images of ISIS members in their orange jumpsuits and hoods, standing over their soon-to-be-decapitated hostages? No longer. He works to reduce the threat of global nuclear war by talking to those who have the potential capability, in an attempt to make them friends rather than foes but at the same time, negotiating from a point of strength and an unwavering position that Iran should never have nuclear weapons, and he will accept nothing less than the denuclearization of North Korea and insists on a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.
We must have President Trump re-elected in 2020. He has the optimism to believe that things will get better, so he plows onward and he has said it over and over that we must win. Winning is paramount to him so, no matter the odds against him, he recognizes the hope about change captured by Harriet Beecher Stowe, who said, “Never give up, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.”
He has his priorities straight and he doesn’t waiver from them, and he keeps his campaign promises. He is the definition of persistence. Vermont’s own President Calvin Coolidge recognized what many see in the persistence of President Trump. Coolidge said that “Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts.”
Trump is the right man for the troubled times America is facing. He is strong and will bring about the changes America needs to be able to survive further into this century. He is that special person for our times. There has been none other like him and none other could have withstood what he has and at the same time, accomplished so much for the people.
The term “Make America Great Again” reflects the desire of our president to build up our middle-class Americans so that each will have the opportunity to realize the “American Dream.” He keeps his promises and is unrelenting at doing that. He is blunt and not politically correct. He speaks the truth. He recognizes that our freedoms are God-given. This president loves America. He has told us many times that he wants to keep America great, free, prosperous, safe. We owe him our support, our appreciation, our prayers and our vote in 2020.
Deb Billado is the Vermont Republican party chairwoman.
