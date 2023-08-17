The devastating events we witness — from the catastrophic flooding in Vermont this summer to extreme heat waves in the southern United States and severe droughts and weather systems worldwide — serve as stark reminders that climate change is inherently global, transcending borders. Right here in Vermont, the adverse repercussions of climate change have already begun to manifest across various facets of our society, ranging from the economy and public health to agriculture and critical infrastructure. As food supplies and revenue from farms disappear in the floods, and communities and industries that depend on tourism are forced to adapt quickly, it becomes imperative to develop community-based solutions that address and combat these challenges, working toward a brighter future for all citizens of the world.

Mitigating climate change to create a more sustainable way of life requires a diverse and inclusive coalition of partners: government and private, rural and urban, multi-generational and multi-professional. It requires thinking locally and globally, understanding our community action has national and international impact. It also means understanding that, while climate change affects all of us, its effects are not equally felt. The changing climate disproportionately affects vulnerable communities, including low-income households, Indigenous people and people of color.

