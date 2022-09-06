Well, he has not disappointed me; if I am euphoric, all I have to do is to read a Walt Amses commentary in The Times Argus to dampen that feeling. To be fair, some of his commentaries are not negative.
In his commentary “Forced birth era begins,” he uses extreme examples to support his argument. For instance, regarding some states that have restricted abortions, he refers to people in those states living under Draconian laws administered by Christian theocrats. If this were true, there would be laws against divorce because scripture condemns divorce. Using extreme examples indicates a person with a weak argument attempting to mislead.
Another example is when he refers to “drop boxes.” This refers to mothers placing their babies in front of hospitals or fire stations when they believe they do not have the ability to raise them. This is, in my opinion, heroic but certainly painful. He cites unnamed critics who liken this act as placing a baby in a trash chute. The product of abortion is treated as medical waste, “a trash chute?” Almost all abortion is wrong but you should not throw out the rule because it does not meet all objections. You can have the rule then define the exceptions. All abortion is the termination of innocent human life in most cases for the convenience of the mother.
A woman's body is made for life, she has a womb where life develops and breasts to nourish life. Abortion is unnatural and that alone should tell us something. Abortion is the killing of human life in the womb and is always wrong.
I don't see any resolution to this thorny issue at this time as the parties may not be willing to compromise. I do not know what schools teach about reproduction, but one thing they should strongly state is to not have sex until you are ready to have a baby. This teaching should be followed up at home by the parents of the student. If this idea is accepted, over time the issue would go away.
Thomas Prindiville lives in East Barre.
