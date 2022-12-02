The buzzword from the 2020 general election was “election fraud” along with the hashtag #StopTheSteal. Never mind the stealing started after the election. Donald Trump raised $250 million for an “election defense fund” that didn’t exist. The money was funneled into Trump’s business properties and his “Save America” PAC.

The buzzword from the 2022 midterm election was “candidate quality,” coined by Sen. Mitch McConnell, in regard to Trump-endorsed candidates like Herschel Walker, Mehmet Oz, Tudor Dixon, Blake Masters, etc. Trump didn’t follow through and share funds with these campaigns. Later, the Super PAC affiliated with McConnell spent millions trying to prop up several of these campaigns of questionable quality.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.