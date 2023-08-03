Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis shirked responsibility for Florida’s new guidelines regarding teaching history. The curriculum was changed as a result of a bill he signed into law. DeSantis likened slavery to a jobs training program, referring to the blacksmithing trade. I wonder what Florida elementary students will think about their governor in a few decades.
When I was in elementary school, the governor of Michigan was George Romney, a moderate Republican and Mitt’s father. In 1963, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led the Great March on Detroit. Governor Romney designated the event as Freedom March Day in Michigan. Governor Romney also supported the Civil Rights Act of 1964, despite criticism from some in the Mormon Church.
Redlining was a big issue then, resulting in the segregation of schools. My public high school had about 2,500 students, of which at most 10 students were Black.
I grew up four miles from Detroit’s northern border in Macomb County. Macomb was designated as the home of Reagan Democrats in the 1980 election. Macomb voted twice for Obama and twice for Trump.
Here’s what we covered in history class between grades one through eight. We started with Michigan history, which included way too much about the legend of Paul Bunyan and Babe, the Blue Ox. We learned basic geography; Great Lakes, names of cities and two peninsulas.
But we did not cover the 1807 Treaty of Detroit, which I finally learned about in 2022, while researching family history in Michigan’s Thumb area. Suffice to say, this treaty was an early form of large-scale segregation, almost 30 years before Michigan became a state.
In grade school, we learned about slavery and indentured servitude, the Civil War and President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. We learned about a small number of African Americans like George Washington Carver, Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman. Part of the Underground Railroad included the Detroit River crossing point to Windsor, Ontario.
But we did not learn about Juneteenth in Texas or the Tulsa massacre in the Greenwood District. I only learned about these events in the past decade via PBS documentaries and CBS’ “60 Minutes.”
When I was in school, there was no cable TV, personal computers, internet nor social media. We may not have heard of the term “redlining,” but we knew Black people existed and lived only a few miles away. We could figure out they weren’t being treated fairly, according to the ideals of our Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution. We knew Detroit schools were not as well funded as suburban schools. We figured this out with some help from school teachers, but also by just paying attention to TV, radio and adult conversations. Some of us had grandparents who lived in Detroit.
Before FM radio became popular, we elementary school students were well aware of Motown Records from various AM radio stations. For school kids outside of southeast Michigan and in surrounding states, they could listen to CKLW, a high-powered radio station in Windsor, Ontario. The signal didn’t reach Florida, but southern Canada was hip to the sounds of Motown and the Jackson Five.
I played left field on a Little League baseball team. One of my baseball heroes was Willie Horton. He wasn’t the same person mentioned in George H.W. Bush’s 1988 racially-tinged campaign ad against Michael Dukakis. Left fielder Willie Horton was one of a few African American players on the Tigers. He was ranked sixth among AL right-handed hitters when he retired with 325 career home runs. Willie Horton had one of his best seasons in 1968 when the Tigers won the World Series. After the 1967 Detroit Riot, the Tigers team provided some common ground between the races in the polarized metro region.
When we learned about the Montgomery Bus Boycott, our teacher mentioned Rosa Parks then lived in Detroit.
The Black history we learned in elementary school was not indoctrination by public school teachers, as Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party would have us believe. No, I attended a Catholic elementary school through grade eight. Our history lessons were taught by nuns and lay teachers.
Children by nature are curious and ask “why” questions.
We didn’t have smartphones in the 1960s. If Ron DeSantis and the Moms For Liberty want to ban books, they will also have to take away their children’s smartphones and limit access to their home computer. Chances are, their children can figure out how to search Google for American history, including Black history. They can watch videos on streaming services and order books on Amazon.
And if they take away their kids’ smartphones, those kids might follow the lead of Donald Trump and Michael Cohen. They might order a “burner phone” by asking Alexa to put it on their parent’s charge card, so they can order books and stream videos. That might seem like grifting or stealing. But they would just be following the example of the guy their parents voted for in 2016 and 2020.
While today’s students may lack civics education or struggle with disinformation online, I’m betting on the Kids For Liberty.
Ron Pulcer lives in Rutland Town.