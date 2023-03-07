Prior to the 2022 election, Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy announced he would not seek reelection at age 82. The resulting domino effect on down-ballot races allowed for new and younger candidates to seek elected office.
Recently, California Sen. Diane Feinstein announced she will not run again in 2024, at age 89. We may soon see a cornucopia of new candidates in California.
Likewise, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow also announced she will not run again in 2024, at age 72. Stabenow stated, “I knew that this was a moment when I could pass the torch to the next generation of leaders.” I expect Michigan will also see a myriad of new candidates.
Stabenow co-sponsored the bipartisan Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act of 2022 (S.4760) to improve oversight of cryptocurrencies. Why is more crypto trading regulation needed? Do Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX ring a bell here in Vermont?
According to oldest.org, the 10 oldest U.S. senators are between ages 74 and 89 (five Democrats, three Republicans, two independents). The 10 oldest U.S. House members are ages 80 to 86 (eight Democrats, two Republicans).
Of the oldest members of Congress, more are Democrats. However, Leahy, Feinstein and Stabenow have taken the lead. What about the Republicans? Rather than complain about Joe Biden’s age, why not also question whether Chuck Grassley, Mitch McConnell, Jim Risch, Hal Rogers and John Carter are too old to be serving in Congress?
In comparison, President Biden is currently age 80, and former President Trump is currently age 76.
Barack Obama was elected president at age 47 in 2008. One reason (among several) that I voted for Barack Obama was he was the first presidential candidate who was younger than I was (by only three years). While I support younger electoral candidates, may I remind the younger generations that Barack Obama is a “younger” member of the baby-boomer generation, before anyone starts with the “OK Boomer” comments.
In 2024, we may well be faced with another Biden vs. Trump matchup. May I make a suggestion to both the Democratic and Republican parties? Can the two-party system avoid foisting another senior smackdown on an already traumatized nation? Please not another boomer brawl, or clash of the geriatric gladiators.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m a boomer and I know that ageism exists. But for the sake of our nation, the best bipartisan thing Democrats and Republicans can do now is to sign a truce stating no one named Biden or Trump will ever again run for president. Please follow the lead of Leahy, Feinstein and Stabenow, and make way for younger leadership.
I’m not expecting Democrats or Republicans to make such an agreement. But I thought I would at least ask.
Another thing that’s been around way too long is the Citizens United v. FEC Supreme Court decision. For a primer on Citizens United and super PACs, watch the interviews of Trevor Potter by Stephen Colbert, on the “Colbert Report” in 2011 on Comedy Central. Trevor Potter is a former chairman of the FEC, and founder of the Campaign Legal Center. He is a Republican and was general counsel to both of John McCain’s presidential campaigns. Potter helped Colbert legally launch a super PAC (ColbertPAC, “For a Better Tomorrow, Tomorrow”), while educating the public about super PACs and their lack of transparency. Eventually, that super PAC was disbanded, and the proceeds were given to charity.
While I very much welcome younger candidates, the 2022 election has shown us our flawed election finance laws can entangle younger candidates, just as much as older candidates.
Just search for campaign finance and super PAC coverage in Vermont regarding FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and associates, in regard to Peter Welch, Becca Balint and the Vermont Democratic Party. Also, search out coverage of Liam Madden’s campaign finance issues (although not related to Citizens United).
The combination of Citizens United’s super PACs with crypto-billionaire donors is toxic to our government and representative democracy, just as the Norfolk-Southern train derailment is to East Palestine, Ohio.
Old and new candidates, same old electoral finance laws.
Sen. Bernie Sanders has two years left in his current term. Sen. Peter Welch has six years. Rep. Becca Balint has two years. What will they do to reform our electoral finance system before the 2024 election? What legislation will they offer to dismantle the deceptive, anonymous and non-transparent super PACs that are allowed under the now 13-year-old Citizens United v. FEC decision? Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX tricked politicians from both major parties. Citizens United continues to poison our politics, increase division, and hampers politicians’ ability to work together to address long-standing issues.
Please, find a bipartisan solution to end this weapon of mass donation.
Ron Pulcer lives in Rutland Town.
