CSPAN’s “Road To The White House” is long and exhausting, especially for non-swing-state voters. We may be headed for a rematch of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

An April 2023, NBC poll found majorities of Americans didn’t want either candidate to run again for president. NBC reported 70% of respondents said Joe Biden should not seek reelection, including 51% of Democrats. Of the same people, 60% said Trump shouldn’t seek the presidency again, including a third of Republicans. A big factor is the candidates’ ages.

