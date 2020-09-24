I was saddened to read that Tabitha Moore felt compelled to sell her home.
I’ve been a Vermont resident for 25 years. If you profiled me, you would surmise I’m a "White Boomer." I wasn’t born in Vermont and didn't grow up here. In contrast, Tabitha grew up in Vermont and has lived here longer than I have.
Our Declaration of Independence says, "All Men Are Created Equal." When we recite the Pledge of Allegiance, "with liberty and justice for all," do we really mean it?
Imagine if Tabitha and her family could spend more time enjoying Vermont’s natural beauty and outdoor recreation. Instead, she is compelled to spend time standing up for herself, her family and other people who are discriminated against.
I find it sadly ironic that Vermont's political and business leaders have put so much effort into the "Stay to Stay" weekends to attract out-of-state folks to move to Vermont. At the same time, some Vermont citizens, who may have grown up here, may not always feel welcome here.
In addition to being a moral issue, racial injustice is also bad for our economy. I witnessed Detroit's segregation and decline over several decades before I moved to Vermont.
As I wrote this, I listened to a Lincoln Project podcast. Stuart Stevens, a Republican who lives in Vermont, and a native of Mississippi, mentioned that his home state recently voted to remove the Confederate symbol from the state flag. The result of that change has been "good for business, good for tourism."
Vermont is dependent upon tourism. I have taught skiing in recent years. Many first-time skiers are young people from big cities from diverse backgrounds.
Young people are leading the way, asking to display Black Lives Matter flags. If they felt more accepted, as if they mattered, within their community, state and nation, these young folks wouldn't be making such requests to us adults.
Ron Pulcer lives in Rutland Town.
