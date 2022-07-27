I’ve been following the Vermont primary, with much to consider. There are various elected offices, including some open seats, and many important issues and crises. I’m not a single-issue voter. For me, the two most critical offices now are lieutenant governor and secretary of state. My two most critical issues are 1) protecting voting rights while securing our election process, and 2) protecting our fragile republic and representative democracy while fending off autocracy.

I base my view as an immigrant mother’s son who came to America at age 10. My grandparents’ family lived through World War II in Tuscany under the fascist regime of Benito Mussolini. Through the decades, my grandfather told me many stories about that time period. My grandfather despised Mussolini. My Nonno was also not a fan of the Mafia, as he felt it gave Italian-Americans a bad reputation. I can imagine my grandfather rolling in his grave if he knew that authoritarian wannabe Trump had become president, and his MAGA “blackshirts” stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump’s family business, like his presidency, appears to me to operate mainly as a front business to hide many suspected crimes over several decades. In mob-like fashion, The Don instigated an attempted hit job on VP Mike Pence using an angry and armed mob.

