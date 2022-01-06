On May 12, 2021, during a U.S. House hearing about security lapses during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, R-Georgia, downplayed what happened that day. Clyde said, “You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.” Later, photos from Jan. 6 would show Clyde barricading doors in order to prevent rioters from entering the House gallery.
Earlier, on Feb. 23, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, during a hearing about the Capitol Police, did not ask a question. Instead, he made a statement and read a Federalist article into the record. The article claimed the Trump rally was “festive,” but was interrupted by “provocateurs” and “fake” Trump supporters.
Recently on TV, I have heard people claim Jan. 6 was a “false flag operation,” conducted by the FBI.
On Dec. 13, Rep. Elizabeth Cheney, R-Wyoming, read texts sent on Jan. 6 to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity. The texts reveal these folks knew the MAGA tourists had gotten a bit too “wild,” and urged the former president to call off the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Also, Donald Trump Jr. for some reason couldn’t DM (direct message) his father. Maybe because the former president had been banned from Twitter? Anyway, Trump Son One texted Mark Meadows to pass a note to his dad: “He’s got to condemn this s*** ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”
Seems like some members of the Repub-Lie-Con Party are having difficulty getting their stories straight!
For the sake of discussion, let’s go with the “tourist” meme that Rep. Clyde suggested. On Jan. 6, 2021, I was a local “tourist,” supporting the Vermont economy, skiing at Okemo Mountain. I didn’t know what had happened in Washington, D.C., until after 4 p.m. when I got back to my vehicle after the lifts closed.
I had suspected something weird might happen because of the news from the weekend before from Vermont news sources. Reporting indicated a group of about 50 Vermonters (“tourists”) were to travel by bus to Washington, D.C., for a large Trump rally on Jan. 6. I guessed it was either Trump’s final rally as president of the United States, or his first rally as Dear Leader of the rebranded “Trumpistan.” It had something to do with #StopTheSteal.
After a few Google searches, I found a post on Facebook from “Vermonters for Vermont.” This referenced a post on True North. In addition on bus trip logistics, there was a poster with a large “tourist” bus with the former president’s image on the side of the bus, with the large letters, “March for Trump.” The poster said “All Hands On Deck — The President Has Called Us To Action” and “January 6th | Washington DC” and here’s the kicker, “Be There, Will Be Wild.”
“Will Be Wild?” Sounds like the “Vermonters From Vermont — Tourists For Trump” bus trip was more than your “normal tourist visit.”
In ski tourism, which I am more familiar with, you could say there are two types of “tourists.” The first group is the majority of folks who abide by the Skier’s Responsibility Code, ski safely and within bounds. Then there is a smaller group of “extreme tourists” who ski under the ropes and out of bounds. These tourists endanger themselves and possibly the volunteer rescue crew and first responders who might have to go looking for them in the backcountry and likely at night.
You could say a similar thing about those who drive through safari parks. One group of tourists will stay in their vehicles and take pictures from a distance. A handful of others might get out of the car to get a more close-up picture, but are endangering themselves. There are also the “extreme tourists” who desire to pet and take a selfie with a tiger cub.
Now, getting back to the “Will Be Wild” bus riders from Vermont: Were they the Type 1 Tourists who were just taking selfies and pictures from a distance (outside the U.S. Capitol) of the other wild creatures (extreme tourists) in their midst? Or were they walking along with the Type 2 Tourists entering (or attempting to enter) the habitat of their prey (“Hang Mike Pence” and “Where’s Nancy”), the U.S. Capitol.
So, after I heard the news on Jan. 6 and before I drove home from the ski resort, I pulled up on my cellphone the “Vermonters For Vermont” Facebook page and noticed about two or three videos posted. I didn’t have time to watch the videos, so I bookmarked the page in my browser for later viewing. One video had a display image showing an interesting character walking outside. In hindsight, the guy in the image seemed to resemble the man who later became known as the “QAnon shaman,” Jacob Chansley.
After dinner, I checked the V4V Facebook page and noticed an additional video was posted. But I instead kept watching TV, including C-SPAN and the floor debate in the Senate.
The next evening, I had a few moments to go back and watch the “tourist videos” on Facebook. To my surprise, all those videos were taken down (or hidden). But there was a new video posted of President Trump’s scripted speech which he read on Jan. 7 to “criticize” those who stormed the U.S. Capitol, and mentioned the “next administration.”
Usually when tourists go on a trip, they post their vacation photos and “selfies” on social media, in effect saying, “Look at me.” We Were There and It Was Wild!
Given what transpired in 2021, it seems to me the Vermont Bus Boys have instead found a new interest: “Critical Race Theory.” It’s critical, because there is a race going on between fact and fiction, so maybe we should promote conspiracy theories, as a diversion to that wild day of Jan. 6, 2021.
This year, on Jan. 6, I recommend that folks spend their tourist dollars and time in Vermont.
Ron Pulcer lives in Rutland Town.
